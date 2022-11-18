ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

WJHL

Man arrested on federal warrant after Bristol standoff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff. Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Bristol Virginia Police say a man is in federal custody following a standoff early Tuesday Morning. It happened along Eads Avenue. The man was barricaded in a camper. He eventually surrendered to authorities according to officials. We have reached out to the U.S. Marshall’s...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
BRISTOL, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man gets over sentenced 3 years for retaliating against a government witness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother. David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Fire department: Blaze at Wallens Ridge supermax prison began in cell

There’s been no official word from the Virginia Department of Corrections concerning a fire reported at Wallens Ridge supermax prison in Big Stone Gap on Monday. Town fire department information posted on social media said the blaze reportedly started in a cell inside the structure and was extinguished. It also said that no flames or smoke were visible.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins faces dozens of stalking charges

(WJHL) — Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including 35 counts of violating a protective order, 35 counts of stalking and multiple other charges. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the agency began investigating allegations against Adkins in October, leading to the following charges: 35 counts of violating a protective […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wbtw.com

Tennessee man considered Armed Career Criminal sentenced to 22 years in prison

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he was found to be an Armed Career Criminal following a jury trial. According to the release from the Department of Justice, Phillip Thomas Green, 36, of Kingsport, was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm in violation of United States Code 18 § 922(g)(1) after a two-day jury trial.
KINGSPORT, TN
Metro News

Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS

FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Parts of Wise County, Va. under boil water advisory

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a boil water advisory in Southwest Virginia. Wise County Public Service Authority posted on Facebook that the county has “experienced a major waterline break” near Lonesome Pine Airport. Officials said crews are working to restore service. Below are...
WISE COUNTY, VA

