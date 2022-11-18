Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested on federal warrant after Bristol standoff
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff. Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a […]
Buchanan Co. Supervisor bonds out after alleged stalking arrest
After being arrested on dozens of counts of stalking and other charges, Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins has bonded out of jail.
wcyb.com
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Bristol Virginia Police say a man is in federal custody following a standoff early Tuesday Morning. It happened along Eads Avenue. The man was barricaded in a camper. He eventually surrendered to authorities according to officials. We have reached out to the U.S. Marshall’s...
Driver killed in Tazewell County crash identified, charges pending
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified a person killed after a crash on icy roads in Tazewell County last Thursday. According to a release from the VSP, troopers were called to a crash near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401 around 6:40 a.m. Police report a Toyota […]
wcyb.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
West Virginia man gets over sentenced 3 years for retaliating against a government witness
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother. David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening […]
cardinalnews.org
Indicted Buchanan County supervisor now faces more than 70 new charges, more . . .
Here are some of the top stories from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. What was suspect’s motive? — The Washington Post. UVa stays quiet on finding guns in suspect’s dorm room. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Memorial service held. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. UVa...
wcyb.com
Investigation underway after a fire at Wallen's Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is under way after a morning fire at Wallen’s Ridge State Prison. Authorities were called to the super max facility in Wise County a little before 9 a.m. Monday morning. Crews from several departments were initially dispatched. The fire was...
WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
q95fm.net
Man from Southwest Virginia Arrested and Charged with Stalking and Violating Protective Order
A man from southwest Virginia is now facing charges following an incident that happened back in October. On Thursday, 42 year old Trey Adkins of Grundy was arrested by Virginia State Police. In October, Troopers began investigating Adkins for possibly violating a protective order. Troopers discovered that Adkins had violated...
Man arrested in West Virginia for battery, strangulation and more charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man for domestic battery, strangulation or suffocation, and more charges. Willie McCoy was arrested in the Beech Creek community by Cpl. M.J. Mounts with assistance from the Gilbert Police Department, the MCSO says. According to the MCSO, McCoy was arrested for alleged […]
993thex.com
Buchanan County lawmaker facing charges of stalking, using a tracking device
A Buchanan County, Virginia lawmaker already facing more than 80 felonies related to election fraud and embezzlement is now the subject of an active investigation by State Police. A report from the agency Friday said Supervisor Trey Adkins, 42, was accused of a possible violation of a protective order beginning...
supertalk929.com
Fire department: Blaze at Wallens Ridge supermax prison began in cell
There’s been no official word from the Virginia Department of Corrections concerning a fire reported at Wallens Ridge supermax prison in Big Stone Gap on Monday. Town fire department information posted on social media said the blaze reportedly started in a cell inside the structure and was extinguished. It also said that no flames or smoke were visible.
Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins faces dozens of stalking charges
(WJHL) — Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including 35 counts of violating a protective order, 35 counts of stalking and multiple other charges. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the agency began investigating allegations against Adkins in October, leading to the following charges: 35 counts of violating a protective […]
wbtw.com
Tennessee man considered Armed Career Criminal sentenced to 22 years in prison
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he was found to be an Armed Career Criminal following a jury trial. According to the release from the Department of Justice, Phillip Thomas Green, 36, of Kingsport, was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm in violation of United States Code 18 § 922(g)(1) after a two-day jury trial.
wymt.com
Two arrested after being caught on camera breaking into flooded home
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are in jail after police say a homeowner caught them on camera breaking into a home that was flooded back in July. It happened Sunday night on Charlie White Lane in Letcher County. Sheriff Mickey Stines posted about it on the department’s Facebook...
Metro News
Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
wymt.com
Update: Highway 80 back open in Knott County following rock slide
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The slide has been cleared and the highway is back open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning. Crews are responding to a rock slide that has all lanes of Highway 80 blocked in Knott County. WYMT Weather Spotter...
thelevisalazer.com
STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS
FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
wymt.com
Parts of Wise County, Va. under boil water advisory
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a boil water advisory in Southwest Virginia. Wise County Public Service Authority posted on Facebook that the county has “experienced a major waterline break” near Lonesome Pine Airport. Officials said crews are working to restore service. Below are...
Comments / 0