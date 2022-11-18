ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Flock of sheep walking in a circle for 12 days is a mystery

By David Strege
 4 days ago
A flock of sheep in northern China has been videotaped walking clockwise in a huge circle continuously for 12 straight days, and nobody seems to know why.

There are a reported 34 pens of sheep on a farm owned by Ms. Miao, but only the sheep in pen number 13 moved in this manner, according to Metro UK.

Some sheep can be seen standing still but maintaining the circular shape.

Miao claims it started with only a few sheep, but then the whole flock joined in.

Metro reported that a bacterial disease called Listeriosis might be the cause.

“Initially, affected animals are anorectic, depressed, and disoriented,” stated Merck Manual, a veterinary manual. “They may propel themselves into corners, lean against stationary objects, or circle toward the affected side.”

The Daily Mail reported that the videos were filmed on Nov. 4 in the city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia.

Commenters on Twitter were perplexed, though at least one also thought Listeriosis was the cause. Others took a humorous slant:

“Looking for a shepherd, no doubt.”

“If they are restless, they should count people.”

