David Furnish 'hopes' Sir Elton John will keep performing - but it won't be in Las Vegas
Sir Elton John's husband "hopes" he continues to perform live. The 'Tiny Dancer' singer completed the US leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' concert series on Sunday (20.11.22) night at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium and while David Furnish - who is also his manager - stressed his spouse is definitely ploughing ahead with his plans to give up touring, he doesn't think fans have seen the last of him.
From running after Tom Cruise to Hollywood action man! Did you know these stars were all extras before they found fame?
Whenever a famous star appears on screen, it is difficult to imagine how they started their career, and you might even think that luck knocked on their door at the right time. However, many of them started with small roles in some productions. Read on to find out more about the celebrities who were extras before they rose to fame - you'll be surprised!
Elton John ends US leg of farewell tour with starry Dodger Stadium show
LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Elton John performed his final North American concert of his farewell tour on Sunday, with a star-studded show at the Los Angeles Dodger Stadium.
Eva Mendes calls Ryan Gosling 'husband'
Eva Mendes has described Ryan Gosling as her "husband". The 48-year-old actress has repeatedly fuelled speculation over the last week that she and the 'First Man' star - who have daughters Esmeralda, eight, and six-year-old Amada together - have secretly tied the knot at some point in their 11-year relationship and she's seemingly given fans another clue as to their relationship status.
Yungblud says his childhood was scarred by parents' 'abusive' rows
Yungblud has revealed his childhood was scarred by his parents' "abusive" relationship. The 25-year-old singer - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - grew up in Doncaster in South Yorkshire, England with dad Justin and mum Samantha and two younger sisters, but he says the couple's explosive rows and trouble stemming from the family's guitar shop made him miserable.
Timothy Dalton: Daniel Craig was fantastic as James Bond
Timothy Dalton thinks the Daniel Craig era of the 'James Bond series was "terrific." The 76-year-old actor starred as the 007 spy in the movies 'The Living Daylights' and 'Licence to Kill' but admitted that what the cast and crew with trying to do with his Bond films in the 1980s is what actually ended up happening in the late 2000s and up until the early 2020s when the leading role was assumed by Daniel Craig.
Gary Oldman thinking of retiring
Gary Oldman is ready to retire from acting. The 64-year-old star has no plans to still be "active" in his career when he turns 80 and still has other interests he'd like to find the time for before it's too late, so would be "very happy" if playing Jackson Lamb in spy drama 'Slow Horses', turns out to be his final role.
Princess of Wales uses jewellery to honour Princess Diana at historic state banquet
The new Princess of Wales used her jewellery to pay tribute to Princess Diana at King Charles’ first state banquet as monarch. She was seen in the ‘Lover’s Knot’ headwear and a Jenny Packham gown estimated to be worth around £5,000 to honour the UK visit on Tuesday (22.11.22) of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
How Asta Darling went from flight attendant to TikTok sensation
Flying from Asia to Europe to America was Asta Darling's life for six years until 2020 when an injury forced her to leave her flight attendant job. Then she took a chance on TikTok. ...
18 of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time
Stacker compiled a collection of 18 images of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas film
Ryan Reynolds hopes to make a 'Deadpool' Christmas movie "one day". The 46-year-old actor revealed he had worked on a festive saga about the Merc with a Mouth but the project got shelved after Disney bought 20th Century Fox, though Ryan hasn't given up hope of the project eventually being filmed at some point in the future.
Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after horror accident
Tim Allen has revealed Jay Leno refused to take painkillers after his horrifying accident. The 72-year-old former 'Tonight Show' host has been released from hospital following skin graft surgery after suffering "significant" injuries when one of his vintage cars burst into flames in his garage earlier this month. Speaking to...
