ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

David Furnish 'hopes' Sir Elton John will keep performing - but it won't be in Las Vegas

Sir Elton John's husband "hopes" he continues to perform live. The 'Tiny Dancer' singer completed the US leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' concert series on Sunday (20.11.22) night at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium and while David Furnish - who is also his manager - stressed his spouse is definitely ploughing ahead with his plans to give up touring, he doesn't think fans have seen the last of him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Inside Nova

From running after Tom Cruise to Hollywood action man! Did you know these stars were all extras before they found fame?

Whenever a famous star appears on screen, it is difficult to imagine how they started their career, and you might even think that luck knocked on their door at the right time. However, many of them started with small roles in some productions. Read on to find out more about the celebrities who were extras before they rose to fame - you'll be surprised!
Inside Nova

Eva Mendes calls Ryan Gosling 'husband'

Eva Mendes has described Ryan Gosling as her "husband". The 48-year-old actress has repeatedly fuelled speculation over the last week that she and the 'First Man' star - who have daughters Esmeralda, eight, and six-year-old Amada together - have secretly tied the knot at some point in their 11-year relationship and she's seemingly given fans another clue as to their relationship status.
Inside Nova

Yungblud says his childhood was scarred by parents' 'abusive' rows

Yungblud has revealed his childhood was scarred by his parents' "abusive" relationship. The 25-year-old singer - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - grew up in Doncaster in South Yorkshire, England with dad Justin and mum Samantha and two younger sisters, but he says the couple's explosive rows and trouble stemming from the family's guitar shop made him miserable.
Inside Nova

Timothy Dalton: Daniel Craig was fantastic as James Bond

Timothy Dalton thinks the Daniel Craig era of the 'James Bond series was "terrific." The 76-year-old actor starred as the 007 spy in the movies 'The Living Daylights' and 'Licence to Kill' but admitted that what the cast and crew with trying to do with his Bond films in the 1980s is what actually ended up happening in the late 2000s and up until the early 2020s when the leading role was assumed by Daniel Craig.
Inside Nova

Gary Oldman thinking of retiring

Gary Oldman is ready to retire from acting. The 64-year-old star has no plans to still be "active" in his career when he turns 80 and still has other interests he'd like to find the time for before it's too late, so would be "very happy" if playing Jackson Lamb in spy drama 'Slow Horses', turns out to be his final role.
Inside Nova

Princess of Wales uses jewellery to honour Princess Diana at historic state banquet

The new Princess of Wales used her jewellery to pay tribute to Princess Diana at King Charles’ first state banquet as monarch. She was seen in the ‘Lover’s Knot’ headwear and a Jenny Packham gown estimated to be worth around £5,000 to honour the UK visit on Tuesday (22.11.22) of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Inside Nova

Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business

Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
Inside Nova

Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas film

Ryan Reynolds hopes to make a 'Deadpool' Christmas movie "one day". The 46-year-old actor revealed he had worked on a festive saga about the Merc with a Mouth but the project got shelved after Disney bought 20th Century Fox, though Ryan hasn't given up hope of the project eventually being filmed at some point in the future.
Inside Nova

Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after horror accident

Tim Allen has revealed Jay Leno refused to take painkillers after his horrifying accident. The 72-year-old former 'Tonight Show' host has been released from hospital following skin graft surgery after suffering "significant" injuries when one of his vintage cars burst into flames in his garage earlier this month. Speaking to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy