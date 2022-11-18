ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Forever homes: Conn. finalizes 50 adoptions

By Kent Pierce
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFlo6_0jFyiBkO00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today is national adoption day. To celebrate adopted and foster families, the State of Connecticut is finalizing some 50 adoptions today. The court let News 8 attend the adoption of 21 month-old Lilly Clarizio.

“We try to raise awareness of children in foster care and adoptive families to help honor and support them,” explained Juvenile Court Judge Victoria Chavey.

Keren Clarizio is very aware of children in foster care.

“Just by playing in the park or something, ‘Oh, you’re a foster parent, too?’ ‘Or you adopted, too?’ It’s everywhere,” Keren said.

Almost 15 years ago, Keren saw an information booth at a fair about being a foster parent. That is how she adopted Ray when she was just a baby. She’s now a teenager. The family grew from there.

“She said, ‘How would you feel about having a little brother?'” Ray remembered, even though she was very young at the time. “I was over the moon excited. Yay, I get someone to play with.”
That is when David came along. There were a half dozen foster kids over the years who ended up back with relatives, or in other homes. Then came Lilly.

“I got her right from the hospital right when she was born,” Keren said. “So, she’s really been part of the family for almost two years.”

Lilly fit right in. She got along really well with David. It figures, because Lilly is David’s half-sister. When Keren told David that, she claims David said, ‘I know’. Whether David really knew or not, we’ll never know for sure. It really doesn’t matter because it is clear he is the big brother. How do we know? Just ask him to talk about his little sister, and how she annoys him.

“I’m just sitting there, and out of nowhere she comes with a book and throws it at me,” said David. Now that Lilly is officially a Clarizio, ten year-old David claims he is not excited.

“‘Cause I’m going to get more hair pulling every day,” said David.

“It’s forever now,” Keren added.

Proof that a forever family, no matter how it comes together, is just like any other family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX 61

Fire Ground Survival Program comes to Connecticut

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A federal program geared to assist firefighters made its first visit to Connecticut to offer a week-long of training. Through a FEMA grant, the “Fire Ground Survival Program” came to the Manchester Fire Department to train their firefighters as well as some East Hartford Firefighters and firefighters from Manchester’s 8th District Department.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Foodshare reaches holiday goal ahead of Thanksgiving

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Foodshare announced that thanks to the generosity of donators, the organization had reached its holiday goals ahead of Thanksgiving! This means the organization will be able to distribute over 50,000 Thanksgiving meals this holiday season to families in need. “Once again the people of Connecticut showed an outpouring of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut announces new ‘Kid Governor’

(WTNH) – There is still one more election to talk about this November. The Secretary of the State made the official announcement about who won the race for Kid Governor. News8 was there as students at Monroe Elementary School gathered to find out if fifth-grader Ellie Mendez won. “The kid governor program is a civics […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

What Connecticut residents are searching for this Thanksgiving

(WTNH) – If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren’t alone. Google released the top Thanksgiving-related searches for the last week, showing people are not only interested in remembering when Thanksgiving is (it’s this Thursday by the way) but several how-tos to go along with the big meal. Two of the biggest […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

What Paid Holidays Will Connecticut Employers Offer in 2023?

Every fall, CBIA surveys member companies to find out what paid holidays they will offer employees in the coming year. The results of the latest survey reflect responses from 369 Connecticut firms. Employers were also asked if they give employees time off for holidays not included in the survey. No...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Survey finds Connecticut teachers facing stress, burnout, shortages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A new survey conducted by the Connecticut Education Association shows Connecticut teachers are faced with stress, burnout and shortages. According to the CEA survey of nearly 6,000 Connecticut educators, findings show a wave of dissatisfaction with working conditions, high levels of frustration and burnout, and other serious issues leading to teachers […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Florida teens travels to Enfield to run for Bristol officers

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida teen known for running a mile to honor fallen first responders, was in Enfield Sunday to pay tribute to two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. Zechariah ran in memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed last month. […]
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Conn. Foodshare Reaches Goal of Giving Out 50,000 Meals for Thanksgiving

From volunteer efforts to donations, people all over the state are stepping in so families have an enjoyable meal for the holiday. Connecticut Foodshare said it will give away more than 50,000 meals for Thanksgiving, thanks to the generosity of people throughout the state. Despite rising prices, Connecticut residents have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Avelo Airport uses comfort dog to ease travel anxiety

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week people across the country and across Connecticut are getting ready to head off to their Thanksgiving travel destinations. Many travelers will be on the road and on flights, and Avelo Airlines is going the extra mile to ease travel anxiety for its passengers by bringing in a comfort […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy