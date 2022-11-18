Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Testing and vaccines encouraged heading into the holiday season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and health professionals want everyone to stay healthy. This comes as the flu, COVID, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are all making people sick. This year’s flu season came earlier than normal and central Nebraska has not been immune. The Centers for Disease and Prevention rate Nebraska as having a high flu activity rate.
etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
KSNB Local4
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
KSNB Local4
Hall County commissioners discuss building a data center
Another name drawn in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas campaign.
KSNB Local4
Truck washout denied by the Hall County Board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. At least not for the moment, as the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 against Mid America Truck Washout building a new truck wash near the Bosselman Travel Center. Several people spoke against the...
KSNB Local4
‘Freedom Factory’ set for grand opening on Black Friday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An after-school program for disabled teens is providing the kids much more recently. Our Place After School Care is not only giving teens with disabilities a place to go after school, but they’re soon going to be able to provide them a paycheck. The nonpprofit is holding a grand opening Friday for its new store named ‘Freedom Factory.’
KSNB Local4
Hickman man injured in hunting incident in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hickman man was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan following a hunting incident Friday morning in Buffalo County. It happened at 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. Nebraska Game and Parks said the man was taken to the hospital for injuries to his arm...
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man sentenced to 13 years for transporting drugs in central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A San Francisco man is the second of three to be sentenced in a drug distribution case. According to officials, 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno was sentenced by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 13 years following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Jiminez-Noveno will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Meet Rosie from Start Over Rover
The Hall County Board of Commissioners heard from a company that wants to build a data center in Doniphan near the border of Hall County and Adams County. 25 Keys of Christmas drawing: Pump & Pantry. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KSNB Local4
Horizon Middle School donates $1,000 to Make-A-Wish
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Horizon Middle School Student Council raised $1,000 for the Make A Wish Foundation. “The students were excited to make a difference in the life of a child who has significant health issues,” said Lori Moore, HMS Student Council sponsor. The students did two...
KSNB Local4
Hastings YMCA renovations continue
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Renovations are continuing on the new 16th street YMCA in Hastings, with crews beginning the demolition process. ”The outside will look a lot different,” said CEO Troy Stickels. “[The inside} going to be kind of the same layout as it was before, but we’re adding on to it and trying to get a more efficient building that will serve the needs of the community for another 100 something years hopefully.”
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man deemed a career offender gets 19 years on drug charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for 19 year following his conviction for distribution of methamphetamine of 50 grams or more. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down the sentence to 24-year-old Austin Kober. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender.
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend time in federal prison on drug charges. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymond Moreno, 37, to 10 years in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 10 years for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
KSNB Local4
New president named for Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a leadership change at the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation. The GIAEDC Board of Trustees announced Mary Berlie as the organization’s new president. She replaces Dave Taylor, who is resigning to take on a new position at another local business. Berlie...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - For the last four and a half years, John and Sherri Ditter have run the ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’ in Giltner. In that time, they’ve made tons of people happy with their delicious food. “I have very good staff and the food is...
klkntv.com
Man gets 13 years after being found with 14 pounds of drugs near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after being caught with several pounds of meth in Grand Island, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced Monday in Lincoln to 13 years in prison for possession of 500...
KSNB Local4
Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
agupdate.com
21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer
Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
