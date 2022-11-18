ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after allegedly battering woman, fleeing from MCSO deputy

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a 42-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of battering a woman and fleeing from several deputies. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in Marion County in reference to a sex offender verification that was being conducted on Adam Acevedo. Upon arrival, the female victim approached the deputy and advised that Acevedo had been physically and verbally abusive since he got out of jail last month.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park woman jailed on felony charge after caught behind wheel of car

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed on a felony charge after she was caught behind the wheel of a car in Lady Lake. Danielle Nichole Holdway, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Chrysler on Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the license plate and vehicle were registered to a driver with a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man flees from deputies, faces fentanyl trafficking charges

A Hernando man faces drug and resisting arrest charges after law enforcement officers said he ran twice, once while cuffed behind his back and already in the cruiser. The arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Robert Parker began Saturday, Nov. 19, when two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on East Eagle Trail, Hernando because of a disturbance complaint, according to arrest reports.
HERNANDO, FL
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man stabbed in downtown Gainesville after bar argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is expected to recover after an argument at a bar in downtown Gainesville ended in a stabbing. Gainesville Police officers say two people got into an argument at a bar on West University Avenue. They took the argument outside to a private garage in downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
NEWBERRY, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Person stabbed in downtown Gainesville Saturday night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A person was stabbed in downtown Gainesville last night and was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands with non-life-threatening injuries. Around midnight last night, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that someone was stabbed in a downtown parking garage near the 100 block of W. University Avenue. The incident began with a fight in a nearby nightclub and resulted in the stabbing in the parking garage. A GPD spokesman said the victim was found in the roadway.
GAINESVILLE, FL

