ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after allegedly battering woman, fleeing from MCSO deputy
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a 42-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of battering a woman and fleeing from several deputies. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in Marion County in reference to a sex offender verification that was being conducted on Adam Acevedo. Upon arrival, the female victim approached the deputy and advised that Acevedo had been physically and verbally abusive since he got out of jail last month.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of pushing woman against wall, choking her during argument
A 32-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of pushing a woman against a wall and choking her during an argument over items that she wanted to retrieve from his vehicle. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a...
WCJB
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief. Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month. Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone...
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman jailed on felony charge after caught behind wheel of car
A Fruitland Park woman was jailed on a felony charge after she was caught behind the wheel of a car in Lady Lake. Danielle Nichole Holdway, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Chrysler on Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the license plate and vehicle were registered to a driver with a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Marion Oaks man accused of breaking into home, stealing cellphones and jewelry
A 19-year-old Marion Oaks man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and stealing several cellphones and jewelry items. On Friday, November 18, an MCSO corporal responded to a residence located in the 6600 block of SE...
WESH
Deputies: Man dies in Volusia County after getting pinned under tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a man died after getting pinned under a tree limb. Deputies said on Monday, a man from DeLeon Springs, 71-year-old Gary Clancy was cutting trees in DeLand on Covey Hill Way. A resident in the area found Clancy under...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man flees from deputies, faces fentanyl trafficking charges
A Hernando man faces drug and resisting arrest charges after law enforcement officers said he ran twice, once while cuffed behind his back and already in the cruiser. The arrest of 35-year-old Daniel Robert Parker began Saturday, Nov. 19, when two Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home on East Eagle Trail, Hernando because of a disturbance complaint, according to arrest reports.
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possession
A Jacksonville man in Clay County Jail for the possession of fentanyl now faces additional charges of grand theft, deputies said. Jacksonville man faces charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, drug possession, grand theft and trespassing in Clay County.Photo byGetty Images.
villages-news.com
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after fight with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
Volusia County task force arrests convicted felon, takes more guns off the streets
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Law enforcement continues to increase patrols to protect the Spring Hill area of Volusia County. Last week, a multi-agency task force between the DeLand Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was specifically created to reduce crime in the Spring Hills area.
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
Clay County police find missing 15-year-old boy suspected in domestic violence case
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 12:27 p.m.- CCSO confirmed Cook was found, but they are still learning to find out more. Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in finding 15-year-old Malachi Cook. According to police, Cook has been missing since Nov. 13, but there...
WCJB
Man stabbed in downtown Gainesville after bar argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is expected to recover after an argument at a bar in downtown Gainesville ended in a stabbing. Gainesville Police officers say two people got into an argument at a bar on West University Avenue. They took the argument outside to a private garage in downtown Gainesville.
VIDEO: Florida deputies find gun under shooting suspect’s seat during arrest
Deputies in Volusia County took two 18-year-olds into custody Friday as suspects in recent shootings in the city of DeLand.
WCJB
Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
alachuachronicle.com
Person stabbed in downtown Gainesville Saturday night
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A person was stabbed in downtown Gainesville last night and was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands with non-life-threatening injuries. Around midnight last night, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that someone was stabbed in a downtown parking garage near the 100 block of W. University Avenue. The incident began with a fight in a nearby nightclub and resulted in the stabbing in the parking garage. A GPD spokesman said the victim was found in the roadway.
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man with prior battery conviction accused of attacking woman in bar
A 58-year-old Silver Springs man with a prior felony battery conviction was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a bar. On Thursday, November 17, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Suite 306, a cigar bar located at 3131 SW College Road in Ocala, in reference to a battery incident.
Car crashes through fence, into Spring Hill home: HCSO
A car crashed through a fence and then into a Hernando County home on Monday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
