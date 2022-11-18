The Marion County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a 42-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of battering a woman and fleeing from several deputies. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in Marion County in reference to a sex offender verification that was being conducted on Adam Acevedo. Upon arrival, the female victim approached the deputy and advised that Acevedo had been physically and verbally abusive since he got out of jail last month.

OCALA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO