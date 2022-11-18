Read full article on original website
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
This Is the #1 State Illinois & Missouri Residents Move To Most
If residents of Missouri and Illinois decide they want to live somewhere else, where do they move to most? There are different answers for each state, but both do have one state in common as their go-to moving destination. This is based on a brand new ranking shared by Stacker....
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
Program expands to help Missouri customers cover high heating bills
More Missouri families can receive additional help paying high natural gas and heating bills through an expanded program Spire offers.
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
In Missouri, It’s Completely Illegal to Do This With a Bear
It's no secret there are some strange laws in Missouri, but this might be the weirdest of them all. There is one activity that is completely illegal to do with a bear and the fact that there's a law against it means it's happened at least once. This fun random...
KYTV
Missouri Public Commission approves natural gas rate hike for Spire customers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Public Commission approved a rate hike for Spire customers. The rate hike change goes into effect on November 29. The Actual Cost Adjustment factor is a mechanism that tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12-month period. The net over-or under-collected balances are subsequently either refunded or collected the next year.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Missouri Warns You Need to Get Rid of This Invasive Plant Now
I don't think of plants as being out to get me. The state of Missouri says that I need to change my thinking as there's an invasive species that they advise finding and getting rid of now. They mean today. At this moment if possible. The plant in question is...
Missouri AG expected to depose Dr. Fauci in lawsuit
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is expected to depose chief US medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday as part of a lawsuit.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
Missouri Only State to Have an Earthquake Shake 1,000,000 Miles
One of the craziest statistics you'll ever hear about Missouri is this one. Of all the earthquakes that have happened in America in recorded history, only Missouri can say it experienced one that shook one million square miles. I found this curious Missouri earthquake fact hiding in the details of...
Missouri is Home to one of the Best Scuba Diving Sites in the US
Missouri isn't the place that comes to my mind when I think of going scuba diving. But, one big-time travel website claims that Missouri is home to one of the best scuba diving locations in the US, and it is a spot we have never even heard of before. Winter...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
Video Shows Low Levels Where Mississippi and Missouri Rivers Meet
The place where two mighty rivers meet doesn't look very mighty right now with the ongoing drought causing incredibly low water levels. New drone video shows exactly how low both rivers really are. Bowzer's Towboat Channel captured this video a few days ago near the Jones-Confluence Point State Park. That's...
Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit
When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri’s attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn’t know what to think. A Seattle-based professor at the University of Washington, Starbird co-founded the UW Center for an Informed Public, which researches misinformation online. Why would an elected official 2,000 miles away be […] The post Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
