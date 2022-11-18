Read full article on original website
Wave 3
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man won a house in Norton Commons over the weekend. Michael Tompkins was selected as the winner in the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle, and he has spent his entire life giving. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home &...
Cooking lesson honors Louisville boy who died of hunger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dare to Care Food Bank is honoring the life of a young boy by educating students about cooking and nutrition. 9-year old Bobby Ellis died of malnutrition in Louisville, just before Thanksgiving in 1969. Dare to Care sprung up in the wake of his death, helping feed the community and fight hunger.
WLKY.com
2 DJs live on scissor lifts to ensure Kentuckiana kids have a good Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some local DJs are going all out to make sure kids in our area have a good Christmas. This is the seventh year for Bikes or Bust. Two of the guys from Q103.1 are living on scissor lifts for 103 hours, as they wait for folks to drop off bikes for kids in need in Kentucky and Indiana.
WLKY.com
Vigil for boy who died of hunger held at Byck Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Byck Elementary School to remember the boy who helped spark a movement. Fifty-Three years ago on the night before Thanksgiving 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead from malnutrition in his home. In the months after Bobby's death, the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Humane Society offering pet adoption assistance over the holidays
Dubois County Humane Society joins 275-plus shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event. BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11.
wdrb.com
'ThanksLiving' | Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Louisville putting a twist on traditional holiday meal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Thanksgiving, many family gatherings will include a turkey as the centerpiece of their holiday meal. But a local nonprofit vegan farm sanctuary working to save animals from slaughter, abuse, neglect and abandonment is putting a twist on the traditional meal. According to the Tribe Animal...
Wave 3
New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a new specialty plant store open in Downtown New Albany. Whether you’re just getting into plants or you’re an expert, there’s something for everyone!. Simply Rooted is located in the front of Kozy on Petal Street. Owner Kristin Singogo got...
Community holds 'World Day of Remembrance' for Louisville road traffic victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday marked World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. Louisville families of crash victims and road safety advocates gathered at Sunnyhill Pavillion in Iroquois Park. Those in attendance said this year’s remembrance day takes on extra urgency as the number of people killed in traffic...
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood group continues raising money to create buffalo artwork in Preston Street median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area. More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street. Now, concepts are being...
Syringe disposal boxes installed at 3 Louisville parks; Here's why
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has installed three syringe disposal boxes in three parks in an effort to help prevent the spread of bloodborne illnesses, like HIV and hepatitis C. The disposal boxes can be found in Portland, Shelby and Boone Square...
Mom files lawsuit against Louisville foster care facility where another child died earlier this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new lawsuit alleges abuse at a Louisville foster care facility. Brooklawn came under fire earlier this year when a 7-year-old boy died in their care. Now, another parent alleges their 11-year-old was choked by a worker at the facility last year leaving bruises. The lawsuit,...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
Drive-thru & Walk-thru Christmas Lights and Events
Louisville Drive thru & Walk- thru Holiday events are so much fun for 2022 and we have collected ideas for holiday experiences to enjoy LIGHTS!. Families got creative last year and it will continue again this year. These drive-thru holiday events are contactless and outdoors!. Louisville drive-thru Christmas lights and...
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers responding to...
WLKY.com
This drive-in movie theater in Oldham County is showing 'Elf' for free
Is it even really Christmas time if you haven't watched "Elf"?. A drive-in theater in Oldham County will be showing it for free to kick off December. The event is actually presented by Youth Linking Oldham County, a student-run organization that spreads awareness about the dangers of substance abuse. They...
wdrb.com
West Louisville food pantry uses donation to give out free Thanksgiving dinners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sister Visitor Center on West Market Street in west Louisville gave out free Thanksgiving dinner boxes Monday. Each box was filled with all kinds of holiday staples like green beans, gravy, a dessert and a 9-pound turkey. The food pantry said it's all thanks to a donation of 50 frozen turkeys from St. Michael's Catholic Church.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 2008, Marco Chapman executed for murdering 2 Kentucky children
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — When Marco Chapman was executed on Nov. 21, 2008, it was the first execution in Kentucky in nearly a decade. The 37-year-old died by lethal injection after being convicted of murder two children and attacking their mother and sister in Gallatin County back in 2002.
'When she hurts, we all do': Son of Metro United Way CEO ID'd as victim in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a second victim of a Nov. 10 deadly crash in Old Louisville. Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Second and West Hill Streets. According to a post on the Metro United Way’s Facebook page,...
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
