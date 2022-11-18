ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Cooking lesson honors Louisville boy who died of hunger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dare to Care Food Bank is honoring the life of a young boy by educating students about cooking and nutrition. 9-year old Bobby Ellis died of malnutrition in Louisville, just before Thanksgiving in 1969. Dare to Care sprung up in the wake of his death, helping feed the community and fight hunger.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Vigil for boy who died of hunger held at Byck Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Byck Elementary School to remember the boy who helped spark a movement. Fifty-Three years ago on the night before Thanksgiving 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead from malnutrition in his home. In the months after Bobby's death, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Humane Society offering pet adoption assistance over the holidays

Dubois County Humane Society joins 275-plus shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event. BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a new specialty plant store open in Downtown New Albany. Whether you’re just getting into plants or you’re an expert, there’s something for everyone!. Simply Rooted is located in the front of Kozy on Petal Street. Owner Kristin Singogo got...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Drive-thru & Walk-thru Christmas Lights and Events

Louisville Drive thru & Walk- thru Holiday events are so much fun for 2022 and we have collected ideas for holiday experiences to enjoy LIGHTS!. Families got creative last year and it will continue again this year. These drive-thru holiday events are contactless and outdoors!. Louisville drive-thru Christmas lights and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers responding to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

West Louisville food pantry uses donation to give out free Thanksgiving dinners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sister Visitor Center on West Market Street in west Louisville gave out free Thanksgiving dinner boxes Monday. Each box was filled with all kinds of holiday staples like green beans, gravy, a dessert and a 9-pound turkey. The food pantry said it's all thanks to a donation of 50 frozen turkeys from St. Michael's Catholic Church.
LOUISVILLE, KY
