Driver suspected of injuring Los Angeles area police recruits released from jail as sheriff says investigators believe he acted intentionally

Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan
ATLANTA — The state plans to implement a new Medicaid expansion plan — Georgia Pathways — that includes work requirements next July after several years of legal wrangling over the controversial proposal. “I can confirm that we are moving forward with implementing the Pathways plan,” said Andrew...
'Wildlife Tales' focus of DNR poster contest
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Teachers and students across the state are invited to celebrate wildlife through art by participating in the 33rd annual Give Wildlife a Chance Poster Contest. The goal of this competition for grades K-5 is to generate knowledge of and appreciation for Georgia’s biological diversity. The popular...
