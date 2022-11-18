You recently were selected by the National Association of Health Underwriters as president of the statewide association. What does the organization do?. It’s our industry association, probably the premier industry association for agents and brokers across the country – specifically working on the employee benefits and health insurance, dental, vision, life, short-term/long-term disability, those lines of coverage that you would expect to receive from your employer. And then also representing agents who work in the senior markets with Medicare, individual health insurance and other direct lines of coverage direct to consumer. The association itself is broken up into chapters across the country – at least one association in every state. Inside of that state association, there’s individual chapters. I facilitate the state association as president of the board, as well as our Springfield chapter.

