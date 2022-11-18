ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Springfield Business Journal

A Conversation With ... Jeff Kennedy

You recently were selected by the National Association of Health Underwriters as president of the statewide association. What does the organization do?. It’s our industry association, probably the premier industry association for agents and brokers across the country – specifically working on the employee benefits and health insurance, dental, vision, life, short-term/long-term disability, those lines of coverage that you would expect to receive from your employer. And then also representing agents who work in the senior markets with Medicare, individual health insurance and other direct lines of coverage direct to consumer. The association itself is broken up into chapters across the country – at least one association in every state. Inside of that state association, there’s individual chapters. I facilitate the state association as president of the board, as well as our Springfield chapter.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Nonprofits receive $300K in grants from foundation

The Stanley & Elaine Ball Foundation on Friday issued nearly $300,000 in grants. A total of $298,200 went to 25 recipients for the foundation's annual local nonprofit grant round, according to a news release. The foundation, which is managed by Central Trust Co., received 67 applications. The grant recipients are...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Newsmakers: Nov. 21-27, 2022

Abacus CPAs LLC promoted four local employees: Sandy Dake and Sabrena Shipley to consultants, Xilin Ye to a senior tax analyst and Brock Gipson to a senior analyst. Working in the Transportation Department, Dake holds a diploma from Metro Business College in data processing, and Ye holds a master’s in accountancy from Missouri State University. Shipley and Gipson are in the Traditional Tax, Audit & Accounting Department – Shipley with a master’s in accountancy from MSU and Gipson having earned a bachelor’s in accounting from MSU; both are certified public accountants.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
KCTV 5

Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Open for Business: The Sweet Deal

A baked goods vendor at Farmers Market of the Ozarks expanded to a brick-and-mortar operation with the Aug. 5 opening of The Sweet Deal LLC. Owner Laura Deal said she used her own name for inspiration when titling her bakery, located at 107 W. Aldersgate Drive, Ste. 10, in Nixa. The Sweet Deal’s menu is all gluten-free and features cinnamon rolls, oatmeal cream pies, cakes, pretzel buns, breads, brownies and macarons. Deal said prices for most baked goods range $3-$7. She said startup costs were $19,000, noting she purchased new commercial ovens and equipment and employs three. Deal declined to disclose the rate of the three-year lease for 950 square feet she signed with landlord Mike Evans. Deal began selling baked goods last year at the farmers market and remains a vendor most weekends. Health issues led her to start a gluten-free lifestyle a few years ago, and Deal said that fueled her desire to begin a bakery.
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region. Grace United Methodist Church at 600 South Jefferson Avenue is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, seven days a week. The meal starts at 5:30...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

City Beat: Council approves Forward SGF

Forward SGF, the city of Springfield’s comprehensive plan for the next two decades, was approved by City Council at its Nov. 14 meeting. The plan, designed to guide the city’s growth and development through 2040, first was passed by the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission at a hearing held before the council meeting.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after noon. The...
BOLIVAR, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy