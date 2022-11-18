Read full article on original website
Springfield Business Journal
A Conversation With ... Jeff Kennedy
You recently were selected by the National Association of Health Underwriters as president of the statewide association. What does the organization do?. It’s our industry association, probably the premier industry association for agents and brokers across the country – specifically working on the employee benefits and health insurance, dental, vision, life, short-term/long-term disability, those lines of coverage that you would expect to receive from your employer. And then also representing agents who work in the senior markets with Medicare, individual health insurance and other direct lines of coverage direct to consumer. The association itself is broken up into chapters across the country – at least one association in every state. Inside of that state association, there’s individual chapters. I facilitate the state association as president of the board, as well as our Springfield chapter.
Springfield Business Journal
Nonprofits receive $300K in grants from foundation
The Stanley & Elaine Ball Foundation on Friday issued nearly $300,000 in grants. A total of $298,200 went to 25 recipients for the foundation's annual local nonprofit grant round, according to a news release. The foundation, which is managed by Central Trust Co., received 67 applications. The grant recipients are...
Springfield Business Journal
Newsmakers: Nov. 21-27, 2022
Abacus CPAs LLC promoted four local employees: Sandy Dake and Sabrena Shipley to consultants, Xilin Ye to a senior tax analyst and Brock Gipson to a senior analyst. Working in the Transportation Department, Dake holds a diploma from Metro Business College in data processing, and Ye holds a master’s in accountancy from Missouri State University. Shipley and Gipson are in the Traditional Tax, Audit & Accounting Department – Shipley with a master’s in accountancy from MSU and Gipson having earned a bachelor’s in accounting from MSU; both are certified public accountants.
KYTV
Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Buffalo Middle School parent speaks out after daughter endures racial harassment
BUFFALO, Mo.- One parent in Buffalo, Missouri is speaking out after his daughter had become the subject of several racist encounters at school and on the bus. Timothy Alfred says he met with Buffalo Middle School officials to address how his child was being treated. He says it started early this year. “My daughter came […]
KCTV 5
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
Springfield Business Journal
Open for Business: The Sweet Deal
A baked goods vendor at Farmers Market of the Ozarks expanded to a brick-and-mortar operation with the Aug. 5 opening of The Sweet Deal LLC. Owner Laura Deal said she used her own name for inspiration when titling her bakery, located at 107 W. Aldersgate Drive, Ste. 10, in Nixa. The Sweet Deal’s menu is all gluten-free and features cinnamon rolls, oatmeal cream pies, cakes, pretzel buns, breads, brownies and macarons. Deal said prices for most baked goods range $3-$7. She said startup costs were $19,000, noting she purchased new commercial ovens and equipment and employs three. Deal declined to disclose the rate of the three-year lease for 950 square feet she signed with landlord Mike Evans. Deal began selling baked goods last year at the farmers market and remains a vendor most weekends. Health issues led her to start a gluten-free lifestyle a few years ago, and Deal said that fueled her desire to begin a bakery.
KYTV
Burrell Behavioral Health eliminates 35 positions; direct client-care positions not impacted
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health has confirmed that the company has eliminated 35 positions as part of restructuring the company. According to a statement sent to KY3, the positions were administrative, remote, or part-time positions, and made up less than two percent of Burrell’s workforce. “This comes...
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
KYTV
Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region. Grace United Methodist Church at 600 South Jefferson Avenue is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, seven days a week. The meal starts at 5:30...
KYTV
C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
KYTV
Nixa’s McCauley Park playground equipment removed for new park; some upset over handling
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - There was a weekend surprise for visitors to McCauley Park in Nixa. The playground had been torn out of the ground and piled by the road to make room for a new inclusive playground. Cassidy Mitchell lives near McCauley Park. He posted a video on a...
Springfield Business Journal
City Beat: Council approves Forward SGF
Forward SGF, the city of Springfield’s comprehensive plan for the next two decades, was approved by City Council at its Nov. 14 meeting. The plan, designed to guide the city’s growth and development through 2040, first was passed by the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission at a hearing held before the council meeting.
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schools
Courthouse in Cassville, MissouriWikimedia Commons. Missouri's Cassville School District has opted to reinstate a practice that many perceive as barbaric and inhumane -- corporal punishment. The new policy specifically condones spanking and paddling in schools as a means of discipline.
KYTV
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With yet another violent crime in north Springfield, those living there say it’s just a part of life. Police responded to a robbery that resulted in one man being shot twice in the upper torso near a retail store off Division Street on Saturday, November 19.
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after noon. The...
Love Breakfast? Iconic Missouri Restaurant Has GIANT Size Options
Breakfast, the most important meal of the day, is taken very seriously at the iconic Missouri restaurant. You will never leave hungry after visiting Bill Gail's Restaurant in Branson and the Ozarks. This restaurant is known for its plate-size pancakes and other massive portions whether you are eating breakfast or lunch.
International Space Station viewable in Springfield until Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Space Station is the third-brightest object in the sky, and people in Springfield will get their chance to see it with the naked eye from tonight until Thanksgiving. The space station will look like a plane to the naked eye, but it will be faster, moving at around 600 mph, […]
