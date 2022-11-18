Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Gisele Fetterman, Wife of Pennsylvania Sen.-Elect John Fetterman, Blasts Right-Wing ‘Hate' of Her and Other ‘Strong Women'
Gisele Fetterman, wife of Sen.-elect John Fetterman, says right-wing attacks against her have escalated. Fetterman said her inbox was full of "threats and horrible things" since she entered the Capitol for spousal orientation. The threats represent an increasing trend in violent rhetoric toward members of Congress. The wife of U.S....
Michigan Man Arrested in Threats to FBI Director Chris Wray, Rep. Garamendi
A Michigan man was arrested for allegedly threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray after allegedly making death threats two weeks earlier against Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif. The 32-year-old man, identified as Neil Matthew Walter, had at least one registered handgun, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Walter's parents told...
NBC Chicago
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Jack Daniel's Trademark Case Against Dog Toy Company
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a dispute between Jack Daniel's and a dog toy company that sells "Bad Spaniels" whiskey bottles. The toy closely resembles Jack Daniel's signature Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey bottle, which the liquor brand argues violates federal trademark law. The Supreme Court...
Biden Administration Extending Pause in Student Loan Payments
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. "It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume...
‘Cissy’ Marshall, Justice Thurgood Marshall’s Wife, Dies at 94
Cecilia “Cissy” Marshall, a civil rights advocate whose work at the NAACP joined her path with that of her late husband, Thurgood Marshall, who would become the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, died on Tuesday, the court announced. She was 94. Marshall was born Cecilia Surat to Filipino immigrants in Hawaii in 1928 and began working for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as a young woman. “The clerk, she saw my dark skin, and she sent me to the national office of the NAACP,” Marshall explained in 2016. She said working at the NAACP, where she took notes and prepared legal briefs, “opened [her] eyes” to civil rights issues. It was also where she met her future husband, Thurgood Marshall, who secured the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision as the NAACP’s lead lawyer in 1954. A year later, Marshall’s first wife died, and he “began assiduously courting” Cissy, journalist Wil Haygood wrote. They had two sons before Justice Marshall died in 1993 at 84. In a statement, Justice Elena Kagan called Cissy Marshall “a marvelous woman.”Read it at Associated Press
Opponents Who Helped Challenge Roe v. Wade Target Medication Abortions in Lawsuit
Abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade filed a lawsuit Friday that takes aim at medication abortions, asking a federal judge in Texas to undo decades-old approval of the drugs that have become the preferred method of ending pregnancy in the U.S. Even before the Supreme Court struck down...
Fauci Says He Never Imagined Covid Would Kill a Million Americans
Nearly three years after Covid first arrived on America's shores, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never imagined that the pandemic would last so long and take so many lives. Fauci is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years at the helm and as White House chief medical advisor.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0