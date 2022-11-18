Read full article on original website
Just when you think “The Nutcracker’s” been done to death, here’s a new twist on the Tchaikovsky classic. “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” -- based on the production that’s toured the U.S. during the past several seasons -- premieres Friday, Nov. 25 on Disney+. Produced by Run-DMC’s Reverend Run and set in a New Year’s Eve block party, it brings ballet great Mikhail Baryshnikov back as part of a cast that includes Cache Melvin, Allison Holker Boss and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Due-Shank “Fikshun” Stegall, KidaTheGreat, Victor White and others. Suffice to say that the toy soldiers and magical snowflakes will have some different kind of steps in this show.
