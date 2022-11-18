ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened at Cop27 on day 11?

By Bibi van der Zee
Ten-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani told Cop27 delegates to ‘have a heart’.
  • The biggest news of the day broke on Friday morning, with the announcement that the EU would agree to a loss and damage fund to help poor countries with climate disasters.
  • The climate summit will run until Saturday, according to Agence France-Presse. This is not really a surprise to anyone.
  • Youth activists staged a Friday climate strike to mark the last formal day of negotiations. Meanwhile during the talks, Nakeeyat Dramani, a 10-year-old Ghanaian climate activist, asked delegates to “have a heart”.
  • Elsewhere the activists who interrupted the US president, Joe Biden, lost their summit passes, as did the Ukrainian protester who spoke out at a Russian press conference.
  • A surprisingly large number of gas deals were struck at the summit, with more than a dozen set up.
  • And Desmog crunched the numbers and found that representatives from big agriculture more than doubled at Cop27.

