The Best Workouts To Strengthen Your Rotator Cuff
We can easily get an impingement in the rotator cuff when we wear down tendons or muscles. Here are a few stretches and exercises to strengthen your shoulders.
Health Digest Survey: How Often Do People Eat Fast Food?
You might wonder how frequently people consume fast food. To find out, Health Digest conducted a survey asking people how often they eat fast food.
Are Legumes Good For You?
Legumes are a staple in many dishes, but they have recently become the topic of debate, causing some to question whether or not they're good for your health.
Reasons All Calories Are Not Created Equal
Among the many diets out there, the basic assumption is calories in, calories out. However, it's important to realize not all calories are created equal.
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
