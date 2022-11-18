ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

By Adam Duke
 4 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow.

The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 a.m. Friday, Orchard Park received 36 inches of snow.

The photos can be seen below (all photos courtesy of the Buffalo Bills):

