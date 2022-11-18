ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Daily Mail

How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
Apartment Therapy

I Sent a Home Stager Photos of My Bathroom — Here’s What She Told Me to Get Rid Of

Confession: though I consider myself a bit of an interior design enthusiast, I’ve never quite felt I hit the mark when it came to my bathroom. It either feels too lived-in (ahem, disorganized), or too beige. I have the added obstacle of being a renter, which means I have to make do with the storage and design choices put before me. Shortcomings and space limitations aside, I still want a bright and beautiful bathroom for myself — and friends who swing by — to enjoy. And I know I’m not alone.
Builder

House Plan of the Week: 3-Bedroom Farmhouse Under 1,500 Square Feet

Today's freshest, most relevant house plans stand out for their simplicity and clever use of space. Here's a great example. See more details and shop the plan. Let's start with the farmhouse styling. The large porch adds curb appeal and draws attention away from the two-car garage. Inside, the layout...
House Digest

How To Clean Wood Blinds

Properly cleaning your wooden blinds is the best way to keep them in pristine condition. Eliminate dust and debris with these helpful tips and tricks.
tinyhousetalk.com

Affordable 8×20 Tiny House on Skids

Affordable tiny homes are tough to come by with all this inflation, but this tiny house on skids built by Cargo Cabins offers a full-time living option for just $27,000!. There’s no loft, but rather a futon allows the main room to go from living space to bedroom. A galley kitchen gives you a spot to prep food, and there’s a bathroom in the back with a residential toilet and tiled shower. What do you think of this design?
tinyhousetalk.com

Her THOW w/ First Floor Bedroom on Island Property

Remember the Halloween house from last week? Here’s a full tour!. Shelley lives in a gorgeous 36 x 8 ft. tiny house on Whidbey island off the coast of Washington. She purchased land there after her divorce, and her professionally-built tiny home is a temporary housing situation while she gets approval and financing for a larger pre-fab home.
thespruce.com

How to Decorate Bathroom Shelves Like a Pro

Whether your bathroom solely belongs to you or is a space that you share with other members of your household, you know by now that keeping bathrooms nice and orderly is extremely important. After all, the bathroom serves as key storage for toilet paper, makeup products, shower supplies, and so much more.
domino

A Shape-Shifting IKEA Bed Helps This Attic Go From Guest Room to Office

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. With sloping ceilings and few usable walls, turning an attic into a livable space is always tricky. Combine those quirky angles with a client who changed direction midway through the renovation, and many designers might have been tempted to throw in the towel, but not Hollie Velten. The interior designer was unfazed when her client Molly Rodau’s plans for the top floor went from a project with a single function to one with three.
House Digest

House Digest

