ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Stay in This NYC Penthouse Suite Comes With a Custom Work of Street Art

By Dana Givens
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xu0Vx_0jFyhItG00

Soho has always been home to NYC’s creatives, and now the Dominick Hotel is paying homage to the neighborhood’s artistic roots—and letting you become immortalized in art form—with its newly reimagined penthouse suite.

The five-star hotel has partnered with street artist Paul Richard to redesign its 1,700-square-foot Landmark Sunset accommodation to be both a luxe lodging and a curated art gallery on the property’s 44th floor. Starting at $10,000 per night, the space features eight new original pieces from the painter that are up for grabs if one catches your eye—for an extra cost, of course. When you walk into the lobby, you’ll also see two from Richard’s Invisible Man series. Your stay also includes your very own commissioned creation from Richard, with the option to bring the artwork home or have it realized as an actual piece of street art in NYC.

The two-bedroom suite brings in lots of natural light from its 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, with interior furnishings from designer Fendi Casa. As its original name suggests, the view is speckled with some of NYC’s most iconic landmarks—including One World Trade and the Empire State Building—that look even more gorgeous at sunset. The kitchenette offers a more residential feel with its microwave and a Nespresso machine, so you don’t have to run downstairs for a decent cup of coffee. A spacious living area gives you a chance to entertain company while you’re visiting the Big Apple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oj1Ln_0jFyhItG00
Bathroom in suite.

Richard came into prominence on the art scene for his drip-style paintings and celebrity portraits that have featured Marc Jacobs, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé, just to name a few. The street-art creative has garnered adoration from collectors such as Oracle founder Larry Ellison and has completed commissioned projects for a variety of brands, including Rag & Bone. He often takes inspiration from his urban surroundings and incorporates city elements into his pieces.

“I’ve always looked for interesting mediums and venues to create and display my work,” Richard said in a statement. “It’s really hard not to be inspired by the Dominick views, even when you’ve been in NYC as long as I have.”

Art enthusiasts interested in making reservations have to book their trip at least 72 hours in advance from now through March 21, 2023. For commissioned portraits requests or queries about purchasing a work to take home with you, make sure to put in your inquiries two weeks before your stay.


Click here to see the Dominick’s Street-Art Suite in photos .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOy9l_0jFyhItG00
More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

This Massive $25 Million Condo Is Housed Inside One of Celebrities’ Favorite NYC Buildings

In the heart of New York City’s trendy Meatpacking District, this $25 million architecturally fabulous residence ticks several boxes. The full-floor residence has 15 rooms, 5,500 square feet of space and ultra-luxe craftsmanship and materials for discerning buyers. There are few homes in the city with this level of detail. Residence No. 6 at 66 Ninth Avenue, a celebrity-loved building that Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Glenn Beck, Jason Reitman and Molly Shannon once called home, is one of the most exquisite residences in the building. The picture-perfect building has also been the backdrop for magazine editorials, like Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s 2019...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Rihanna’s Former NYC Penthouse Just Hit the Market for $13 Million

Back in 2013, Rihanna found love in a Soho penthouse. Now the superstar’s former pad is up for grabs.  A two-floor condo in New York City that once hosted the Barbados-born mogul has just hit the market for $12.9 million. Owned by fashion photographer Antoine Verglas, the Frenchman leased his pricey property to the Fenty Beauty founder from 2013 to 2017. Of course, if you only plan to live there for four, five seconds à la RiRi, the abode is also available to rent—for a whopping $45,000 a month, that is.  The duplex penthouse spans the top two levels of 129 Lafayette Street, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Step Inside the Tribeca Loft of Design Dealer Hugues Magen

“It’s sort of a communion,” says Hugues Magen, examining the contents of his Tribeca living room—the largest existing dining table (nearly 12 feet long) by French designer Charlotte Perriand, an original Kangourou armchair by Jean Prouvé, a carved-wood Punu mask, a garbage drawing by American artist Mike Kelley. “In order to communicate with each other, they have to have a certain degree of what I call a vibrational aesthetic.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction

The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
Robb Report

This Modern $8 Million Glass Mansion in London Once Starred in ‘Luther.’ Now It’s up for Grabs.

Sure, living next to a cemetery could be a bit creepy. But in London, a famous Victorian graveyard acts as a fascinating setting for a modern showpiece sited above it. The Grey House, built by UK-based architecture firm Eldridge Smerin, is situated beside the historic Highgate Cemetery—known mostly for being the final resting place of Karl Marx and George Michael, to name a few. The home comprises four bedrooms, four bathrooms and takes the place of a John Winter-designed dwelling that used to exist on the same lot. Since its inception, the property has won several prizes, including a RIBA award, and made many onscreen appearances. Most notably, it played a role in the hit crime series Luther. Now The Grey House is on the market for only the second time ever for a cool £7 million ($7.9 million).
Robb Report

Robb Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy