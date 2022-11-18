ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Fans gather to send West De Pere off to Camp Randall, school makes fifth state title appearance since 2009

By Ben Newhouse
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avoDs_0jFyhFF500

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Before West De Pere’s fifth Wisconsin State Football title game appearance, a large number of fans gathered together to send the team off to Camp Randall on Friday morning.

West De Pere (12-1) will face off against the number one seed, Kettle Moraine (10-3) at 1 p.m. on Friday, and the community and fans couldn’t be more excited.

“We’re pumped, we’ve been hoping for this for a long time,” stated one fan. “I’m super proud of the whole team.”

Level 4 Football: Kimberly, West De Pere & Shiocton punch tickets to state

West De Pere makes their first title appearance since 2018 and earned their trip to Madison by beating Kaukauna 26-7. The Phantoms’ other three trips to Camp Randall were three consecutive trips back in 2009-2011, where they took home the Division 3 titles in 2010 and 2011.

The Phantoms have outscored their four playoff opponents by an average of 35.3-6.5 points per game.

The Kettle Moraine Lasers defeated Brookfield Central 7-0 in the state semifinals. The Lasers allowed just 68 points in their final 10 games, and have only allowed opponents to just 13 combined points in their last three playoff games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis has retired after posting a 78-13 record in seven seasons at the Division III program, school officials announced Tuesday. Wisconsin-Whitewater was an NCAA Division III runner-up under Bullis in 2019 and lost in the semifinals in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The Warhawks went 8-3 this season and fell […]
WHITEWATER, WI
WFRV Local 5

HS Sports Xtra: State Football Championships

(WFRV) – In this week’s special edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap the WIAA state football championships for three local teams: Kimberly, West De Pere, and Shiocton. Full highlights of the Division 1 championship chronicle one of the best games in state history, a 34-30 Kimberly win over Mukwonago that featured three ties […]
KIMBERLY, WI
WFRV Local 5

First timers enjoy Lambeau despite Packers loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Sixteen hours. That’s how long it takes to get from New York City to Lambeau Field. It’s a trip that Donna and Steven made in order to see their beloved Green Bay Packers play in person for the first time. They said they even drove through snow squalls along Lake Michigan so […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Badgers grieve loss of ex-teammate as they prep for Huskers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard said Thursday his players are still grieving the loss of former Badgers receiver Devin Chandler and believes it might keep some from being focused enough to play Saturday at Nebraska. Chandler and Virginia teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Second-half woes continue for UWGB men’s basketball, fall to Queens in Jamaica 81-65

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s basketball team began their quest in the Jamaica Classic, taking on Queens University, but another second-half meltdown plagued the Phoenix. Green Bay came into the game 0-3 on the young season, falling to Indiana State, Georgetown, and Wisconsin. All three games, including this one […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers release Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers released two players on Tuesday, including former 2021 third-rounder Amari Rodgers. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions on Tuesday. Rodgers was a WR who was drafted 85th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 26 regular season games. Running Back Kylin Hill was […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wreaths to bring holiday cheer to those battling cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Green Bay is looking a little brighter right now thanks to Ribbon of Hope’s Christmas Wreath Jubilee Project. Over 50 people and organizations sponsor Christmas wreaths and then others deck them out with festive holiday decorations. There are 102 wreaths this year. Organizers display the wreaths at the old […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Rockies claim LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Brewers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. The 33-year-old Suter went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this past season. He struck out 53 and walked 22 in 66 2/3 innings. Suter had spent his entire big league career with Milwaukee, making his debut […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have lost five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy