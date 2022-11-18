ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

wvlt.tv

Tree removal to close some lanes near Smoky Mountains park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee motorists traveling on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge may encounter delays for a few days starting later this month. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said tree removal crews will temporarily close lanes along the Spur, but the road will remain open.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Drive-through light show coming to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
TOWNSEND, TN
livability.com

6 Places to Spend the Weekend in Townsend, TN

Townsend offers a wealth of attractions for local vacationers in this small city. As the trend toward choosing to vacation closer to home grows, the scenic city of Townsend is an appealing location for staycation options for Blount County residents. Here are six:. 1. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort. Little Arrow...
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
thesmokies.com

What happened to Puckers in Gatlinburg? How its spirit lives on

It may not seem that way. You see the old staples like the Pancake Pantry and it feels familiar and comfortable. But within that comfort is an unending cycle driven by the nuances of commerce, the changing demands of the tourist trade. The change can be gradual. To illustrate, one...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge, TN

Snuggled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge has been a vacation destination since Dolly Parton put it on the map with Dollywood. However, that is not the only entertainment to experience when visiting this gem of a city in Tennessee. The best restaurants in Pigeon Forge...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee

The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving? Here are some alternatives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people across the country are finding alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving at an affordable price. Chloe Bash, a shopper in Knoxville, said some people can’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, so having alternative options helps. “I think it’s amazing that they’re doing that, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

People Loving People serves Thanksgiving meal in boxes

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 19th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Day served their Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Organizers distributed around 1,000 boxes in Hawkins County alone which they say feeds about 4,000 people. People lined up bright and early to receive their meals. “It’s going to be good,” said James Parker as he waited […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Become a driver for ETHRA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Consider working in a field provides help through the region for individuals and families. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. ETHRA Public Transit provides door to door transportation services with flexible schedules...
KNOXVILLE, TN
