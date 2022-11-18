Read full article on original website
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement ParkTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
Tree removal to close some lanes near Smoky Mountains park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee motorists traveling on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge may encounter delays for a few days starting later this month. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said tree removal crews will temporarily close lanes along the Spur, but the road will remain open.
wvlt.tv
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park
North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.
livability.com
6 Places to Spend the Weekend in Townsend, TN
Townsend offers a wealth of attractions for local vacationers in this small city. As the trend toward choosing to vacation closer to home grows, the scenic city of Townsend is an appealing location for staycation options for Blount County residents. Here are six:. 1. Little Arrow Outdoor Resort. Little Arrow...
wvlt.tv
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
Frost flowers form in Tennessee park as temperatures drop
Tennessee State Park Ranger Stephanie Mueller captured a unique sighting of frost flowers during her hike at Seven Islands State Birding Park.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
thesmokies.com
What happened to Puckers in Gatlinburg? How its spirit lives on
It may not seem that way. You see the old staples like the Pancake Pantry and it feels familiar and comfortable. But within that comfort is an unending cycle driven by the nuances of commerce, the changing demands of the tourist trade. The change can be gradual. To illustrate, one...
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
Emergency management officials say you should start preparing your home for winter weather now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Preparing your home for winter weather may not be at the top of your priority list right now, but staff with Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management say you should take it seriously sooner rather than later. Cold weather, snow, and ice can cause real damage to your...
New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Pigeon Forge, TN
Snuggled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge has been a vacation destination since Dolly Parton put it on the map with Dollywood. However, that is not the only entertainment to experience when visiting this gem of a city in Tennessee. The best restaurants in Pigeon Forge...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee
The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
insideofknoxville.com
Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested
It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
wvlt.tv
Don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving? Here are some alternatives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people across the country are finding alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving at an affordable price. Chloe Bash, a shopper in Knoxville, said some people can’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, so having alternative options helps. “I think it’s amazing that they’re doing that, and...
People Loving People serves Thanksgiving meal in boxes
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 19th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Day served their Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Organizers distributed around 1,000 boxes in Hawkins County alone which they say feeds about 4,000 people. People lined up bright and early to receive their meals. “It’s going to be good,” said James Parker as he waited […]
WATE
Become a driver for ETHRA
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Consider working in a field provides help through the region for individuals and families. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. ETHRA Public Transit provides door to door transportation services with flexible schedules...
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
biltmorebeacon.com
Haywood clogging sensation Zeb Ross lights up the stage at Country Music Awards
Zeb Ross, Haywood County’s own viral clogging sensation, made a cameo appearance at the Country Music Awards in Nashville last week. Just a few minutes into the night’s opening monologue, the opening riff of Rocky Top queued up and Ross emerged from nowhere, feet a’ flyin’.
