FOX Reno
Food Bank of Northern Nevada maximizing Giving Tuesday donations with match offer
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is maximizing Giving Tuesday donations with a match offer to help to fund their Child Nutrition programs, which supports children who face hunger. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is tripling Giving Tuesday donations to...
2news.com
Our Center Reno Responds to Deadly Violence at Club Q
(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs. They mention that Our Center gathered at two...
news3lv.com
Furry friend Lucario available for adoption via Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lori Heeran with the Nevada SPCA joined us with another furry friend available for adoption. Meet Lucario and learn how you can give him a forever home!
Northern Nevada correctional facility to close, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday. Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, […]
This Nevada City Is Among America's Most Dangerous Places
This city has a high rate of violent crimes.
FOX Reno
Rotary Club serves Thanksgiving luncheon to low income seniors in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Rotary Club is keeping its tradition and hosting a Thanksgiving luncheon for low income seniors. The event was possible due to the efforts of some local organizations and some caring people in the community, including the City of Reno and local rotary clubs who helped feed about 200 seniors this holiday.
fernleyreporter.com
Final unaccompanied service of year conducted
FERNLEY — The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted on Oct. 27 its final unaccompanied funeral service of the year for seven individuals at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. The first unaccompanied service resumes in January. The services represented were three each from the U.S. Army and Navy...
963kklz.com
Nevada Personalized Plates Rejected By NVDMV- Or Were They?
Lake Tahoe or Mount Charleston? UNLV or UNR? Who’s your favorite local sports team, The Raiders or Golden Knights? As a Nevada motorist you have plenty of choices for specialty license plates. As of June 30, 2022, there were 390,007 specialty plates actively registered in the silver state, according...
This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape
Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes. Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
Greenlink an important part of solar power picture in Nevada
Projects that will more than double Nevada's solar power generation over the next decade are centered about 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas. An important part of the renewable energy plan is Greenlink, a $2 billion transmission line project.
State out $97 million after software switch fails
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to replace Nevada’s aging human resource and finance system was supposed to cost $75 million after ten years. Now, three years into the effort, the price tag already exceeds $97 million and the state has little to nothing to show for it. Earlier this year, the state fired Labyrinth Solutions, Inc.(LSI), the contractor […] The post State out $97 million after software switch fails appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Peppermill hosts 7th annual ‘Pie it Forward’ Bake Sale fundraiser benefitting local non-profit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, November 20th, Peppermill Reno hosted its 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale, selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7 with all proceeds going directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who are recovering from substance abuse. “It’s a big...
thenevadaindependent.com
This excrement again
Say what you will about Washoe County commissioner Jeanne Herman — and I’m about to — but she is certainly a woman of deep convictions. It is a rare and remarkable sort of person who will vote against their own reelection. Yet that is precisely what Herman did, making her the lone vote of dissent against what was an otherwise routine ministerial motion to canvass the election results in Washoe County — a ministerial motion, incidentally, which is statutorily required to pass.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
nevadacurrent.com
SNHD adds new harm reduction vending machine to help those struggling with substance use
The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) Tuesday opened a new vending machine to curb public health concerns around substance use, including the transmission of HIV and hepatitis C and deaths by overdose. The newest vending machine, located at the SNHD’s main public health center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd., is...
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces transition team
Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo announced his transition team and working committees on Wednesday, ahead of taking office in January.
2news.com
Footlocker Distribution Center Opens In Spanish Springs
The distribution center will help create over 200 full time jobs. The facility will handle more than 20 million units, serve over 300 stores, and create approximately 200 full-time jobs.
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
