ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Our Center Reno Responds to Deadly Violence at Club Q

(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs. They mention that Our Center gathered at two...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
8 News Now

Northern Nevada correctional facility to close, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday. Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, […]
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Rotary Club serves Thanksgiving luncheon to low income seniors in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Rotary Club is keeping its tradition and hosting a Thanksgiving luncheon for low income seniors. The event was possible due to the efforts of some local organizations and some caring people in the community, including the City of Reno and local rotary clubs who helped feed about 200 seniors this holiday.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Final unaccompanied service of year conducted

FERNLEY — The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted on Oct. 27 its final unaccompanied funeral service of the year for seven individuals at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. The first unaccompanied service resumes in January. The services represented were three each from the U.S. Army and Navy...
FERNLEY, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Personalized Plates Rejected By NVDMV- Or Were They?

Lake Tahoe or Mount Charleston? UNLV or UNR? Who’s your favorite local sports team, The Raiders or Golden Knights? As a Nevada motorist you have plenty of choices for specialty license plates. As of June 30, 2022, there were 390,007 specialty plates actively registered in the silver state, according...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

This $13 Million Mansion-Sized Cabin in Nevada Is the Ultimate Lake Tahoe Escape

Buyers in Carson City, Nevada have all the benefits of the Tahoe, California lifestyle but without the California taxes.  Especially since the pandemic, the Tahoe market has boomed thanks to Lake Tahoe’s unique location on the California and Nevada borders. Many ultra-high-net-worth individuals take advantage of this location by residing in Nevada—in areas like Carson City or even Reno—to reap the tax benefits like no income, social security, estate taxes and low property taxes. Clear Creek Tahoe, a mountain and golf community, is just one example of this. While many homes are in the process of being built, this four-bedroom, $12.95...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Current

State out $97 million after software switch fails

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to replace Nevada’s aging human resource and finance system was supposed to cost $75 million after ten years. Now, three years into the effort, the price tag already exceeds $97 million and the state has little to nothing to show for it.   Earlier this year, the state fired Labyrinth Solutions, Inc.(LSI), the contractor […] The post State out $97 million after software switch fails appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

This excrement again

Say what you will about Washoe County commissioner Jeanne Herman — and I’m about to — but she is certainly a woman of deep convictions. It is a rare and remarkable sort of person who will vote against their own reelection. Yet that is precisely what Herman did, making her the lone vote of dissent against what was an otherwise routine ministerial motion to canvass the election results in Washoe County — a ministerial motion, incidentally, which is statutorily required to pass.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
RENO, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy