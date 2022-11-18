ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away

By Diana Eva Maldonado
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85.

Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s.

And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD

He was instrumental in helping raise millions of dollars over the years for the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon.

Former anchor Gloria Campos sat next to Larry on the news desk for many years.

“Larry was a consummate pro. Working with him and Frank (Sullivan) gave me two pretty strong role models who taught me by example how a true dedicated broadcast journalist acts and what he does.”

Lance Edwards Brown was the sports director at the time.

“RIP, LJ Larry was the ultimate professional. Unflappable and the rock for KGBT, especially when the hurricanes blew through,” Brown recalled. “Forgive the cliche, but he was a ‘pro’s pro’.”

Many younger meteorologists learned a lot from Larry. Mission CISD Director of Public Relations and Marketing Craig Verley was one of them.

“He was such a great mentor to me and so many others,” Verley said. “He actually is a major part of how I tend to be when I’m on the air now, whenever I’m having to conduct an interview. A lot of who and what I am is directly relatable to Larry. I learned so many lessons from the man.”

Like many who worked at KGBT, we grew up watching Larry on television and then found ourselves working with him at the station. It was a bit awe inspiring for the younger staff.

Former KGBT photographer and digital content producer Abel Riojas was one of those.

“I remember watching him on TV while growing up. I never thought I’d have a chance to work with him one day. It’s funny how life works out. Rest in peace Larry,” Riojas said.

Michael McIntee was a producer at KGBT when the station was on Harrison Avenue. It was built where today’s Applebee’s is located in Harlingen and the newsroom was where the Frost Bank building is now.

“Larry was a joy to work with. He was a consummate professional. I could count on him to be reassuring, authoritative, and super smooth during marathon hurricane coverage,” McIntee said. “And on top of all that he was a nice guy. He will be missed.”

Abbott appoints TSC director to Texas Early Learning Council

Former news director Patti Card Smith grew up in Harlingen watching Larry give his forecasts.

“I’m so sorry to hear this news. I had the pleasure of working with Larry over my years at KGBT and he was an icon to many Valley viewers. My prayers are with his entire family. Rest in Peace, Larry. Job well done!”

Brownsville native Jenny Davis Halpin anchored many newscasts with Larry by her side.

“Sad to read this, but grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such a gentleman. Praying for his family.”

Charlie Lozano was a production manager at the station and worked with Larry for many years.

“In my 45 years in broadcasting, Larry James was tops as a trusted weathercaster and news professional. I was fortunate to work with him for many years and especially enjoyed the Two by Two from the Gladys Porter Zoo as well as many MDA telethons. Prayers and fortitude, my friend. RIP.”

Sports director Jeff Koch, anchors Neo Canales and Patricia Guillermo, and weatherman Larry James.

CBS4 investigative reporter Patricia Guillermo was a sports reporter when she first worked at KGBT in the 1980s.

“I grew up watching Larry James on Channel 4. He guided so many families through rough weather with his vast knowledge of weather patterns. He was the go to weatherman in the Valley during hurricane season. Later it was a great pleasure to work along side Larry during my years as an anchor and reporter at KGBT-TV.”

She remained friends with Larry through the years.

“While I was fighting cancer, Larry would message me via Facebook and lift my spirits all the while he was going through some tough medical situations. He was there despite being weak himself always encouraging me and telling me to remain positive. He was a true professional and a true friend.”

CBS 4 Chief Meteorologist Bryan Hale worked with Larry for many years.

“He started in this market way, way back. People and their kids and their parents and their grandparents. Generations of Valley viewers knew Larry James.”

Our condolences to his wife Nan and daughters. Funeral services are pending through Heavenly Grace Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

ValleyCentral reporter Joe de Leon contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 41

David Arellano
4d ago

RIP LARRY I grew up watching channel 4 news my family just call him lier Larry but in reality he was a professional gentleman, he always dressed very elegant

Reply
7
 

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

