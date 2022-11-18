Hickory Furniture Collective acquires Shelbyville's Old Hickory Furniture Company

Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Hecate Energy announces winners of "Best of Shelby County" online contest
Hecate Energy announced today the winners of the inaugural community contest, “Best of Shelby County.”. The following winners, in eight different categories, will receive $1,000 after the Thanksgiving holiday. Best Breakfast – Grandma’s Pancake House. Best Pizza – Cagney’s Pizza King. Best Tenderloin – Chaperral...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Common Council welcomes three businesses to expanded riverfront district
The Shelbyville Common Council welcomed three new businesses Monday to the newly-expanded riverfront district. The council previously expanded the riverfront district from 1,500 feet to 3,000 feet south of the river flood plain limits to include all of the Public Square. “The licensing of beer and wine,” said Shelbyville Mayor...
Indy couple has big dreams for their concrete decor business
Kaitlan Vosler began making items like planters, jewelry and trays back in 2016. In 2020, she realized she needed to stop working from her garage in order to continue to grow the business.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
Current Publishing
8-court indoor pickleball facility planned on Pennsylvania Street in Carmel
Changing economic conditions are resulting in a new facility housing eight pickleball courts coming to Pennsylvania Street in Carmel rather than two office buildings, as originally planned. Last month, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a use variance to allow the 25,000-square-foot building to be constructed on 3.7...
shelbycountypost.com
Board of Works, property owner frustrated with tenant maintaining nuisance property
The owner of the property at 1029 S. Miller Avenue and the city’s Board of Works are equally frustrated with a tenant maintaining a nuisance property on the site. Randy Sturgill maintains he is running a woodworking business on site but trash and debris has been an ongoing issue.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Simmons’s Soiree Space
❶ The 3,000-sq.-ft. outdoor-living space has 360-degree views and a hot tub overlooking Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ❷ A family photo taken in Park City. The couple spends quite a bit of time in Utah, where they have a second home. ❸ Liz’s favorite bit of decor. The clay vase, a gift...
shelbycountypost.com
Linda Kaye Beck, 77, of Shelbyville
Linda Kaye Beck, 77, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home. She was born August 19, 1945, in Shelby County, the daughter of Johnnie and Juanita (Polly) Nigh. On July 2, 1976, she married William D. “Bill” Beck, and he survives. In addition to...
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
shelbycountypost.com
Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem
Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem, IN, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1938, in Indianapolis, to Harley Austin and Jesse (Kersey) Cox, Sr. He married his love Valerie Kay Conkin on December 1, 1961. In Harley’s younger years, he...
shelbycountypost.com
Joan Jean Pile, 91, of Shelbyville
Joan Jean Pile, 91, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Ashford Place. Born November 12, 1931 in Shelby County, she was the daughter of Leonard Bland and Maud (Woods) Bland. She married Kenneth Richard Pile on June 29, 1952 and he preceded her in 2017. Survivors include...
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
shelbycountypost.com
Cora Sue (Abbott) Haney-Demaster, 77, Greenfield
Cora Sue (Abbott) Haney-Demaster, 77, Greenfield, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 5, 1945, in Cabell, KY, to Edd and Ima (Weston) Abbott. Cora is a 1963 graduate of New Palestine High School. Cora was employed as a real estate...
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
WANE-TV
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns.
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State demolishes LaFollette, replacing it with a green space and more
That’s how James Lowe, the associate vice president for facilities planning and management at Ball State University, described the LaFollette Complex that once stood in full. One of the oldest residence halls on Ball State’s campus. Gone. The ability to fit 1,900 beds in one complex. Gone. A...
Current Publishing
The Wright Brothers set for ride into sunset
The Wright Brothers were ready for their farewell concert at CarmelFest July 4, 2021. Unfortunately, the sound person got sick and went home and there was no one to run the system. “The last concert we did at CarmelFest was a disaster and we hated leaving the people with that...
wfyi.org
As state moves forward with Lebanon industrial district, some worry “they don’t have a clear plan”
Efforts are underway to build a massive, multi-billion dollar research and industrial park near Lebanon, Indiana. But as the project has grown, questions are being raised by both residents and the leaders of neighboring cities about what the project will look like - and what kind of resources it will require.
Fox 59
Couple Continues Tradition Serving Thanksgiving Dinner at Greenwood VFW
Many of you have a full house that you feed each thanksgiving. So does Beth Vidalis, but she’s not serving dinner to her relatives. She cooks turkey and all the trimmings for dozens of veterans at the Greenwood VFW. Beth and her husband Joe joined FOX59 this morning to...
If Christmas Exploded, It Would Look Like this Festive Pop-Up Experience in Indianapolis
The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you are looking for something unique and exciting to celebrate, then an adventure in Indianapolis to visit a festive, Christmas-themed pop-up event, might be right up your alley. Tinseltown: Where Every Day is Christmas. At Tinsletown, every day is Christmas - or...
