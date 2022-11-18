ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Hickory Furniture Collective acquires Shelbyville's Old Hickory Furniture Company

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
shelbycountypost.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shelbycountypost.com

Hecate Energy announces winners of "Best of Shelby County" online contest

Hecate Energy announced today the winners of the inaugural community contest, “Best of Shelby County.”. The following winners, in eight different categories, will receive $1,000 after the Thanksgiving holiday. Best Breakfast – Grandma’s Pancake House. Best Pizza – Cagney’s Pizza King. Best Tenderloin – Chaperral...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

8-court indoor pickleball facility planned on Pennsylvania Street in Carmel

Changing economic conditions are resulting in a new facility housing eight pickleball courts coming to Pennsylvania Street in Carmel rather than two office buildings, as originally planned. Last month, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a use variance to allow the 25,000-square-foot building to be constructed on 3.7...
CARMEL, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Simmons’s Soiree Space

❶ The 3,000-sq.-ft. outdoor-living space has 360-degree views and a hot tub overlooking Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ❷ A family photo taken in Park City. The couple spends quite a bit of time in Utah, where they have a second home. ❸ Liz’s favorite bit of decor. The clay vase, a gift...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Linda Kaye Beck, 77, of Shelbyville

Linda Kaye Beck, 77, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home. She was born August 19, 1945, in Shelby County, the daughter of Johnnie and Juanita (Polly) Nigh. On July 2, 1976, she married William D. “Bill” Beck, and he survives. In addition to...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem

Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem, IN, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1938, in Indianapolis, to Harley Austin and Jesse (Kersey) Cox, Sr. He married his love Valerie Kay Conkin on December 1, 1961. In Harley’s younger years, he...
GREENFIELD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Joan Jean Pile, 91, of Shelbyville

Joan Jean Pile, 91, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Ashford Place. Born November 12, 1931 in Shelby County, she was the daughter of Leonard Bland and Maud (Woods) Bland. She married Kenneth Richard Pile on June 29, 1952 and he preceded her in 2017. Survivors include...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business

INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Cora Sue (Abbott) Haney-Demaster, 77, Greenfield

Cora Sue (Abbott) Haney-Demaster, 77, Greenfield, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 5, 1945, in Cabell, KY, to Edd and Ima (Weston) Abbott. Cora is a 1963 graduate of New Palestine High School. Cora was employed as a real estate...
GREENFIELD, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State demolishes LaFollette, replacing it with a green space and more

That’s how James Lowe, the associate vice president for facilities planning and management at Ball State University, described the LaFollette Complex that once stood in full. One of the oldest residence halls on Ball State’s campus. Gone. The ability to fit 1,900 beds in one complex. Gone. A...
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

The Wright Brothers set for ride into sunset

The Wright Brothers were ready for their farewell concert at CarmelFest July 4, 2021. Unfortunately, the sound person got sick and went home and there was no one to run the system. “The last concert we did at CarmelFest was a disaster and we hated leaving the people with that...
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy