Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Mets add much-needed pitching depth in trade with Marlins

Hernandez and Brigham had both been designated for assignment earlier this week while the Marlins were cutting dead weight ahead of the Rule 5 protection deadline. Hernandez, 27, is able to function as both a starter and reliever, filling both roles for the Marlins over the course of his five-year tenure there. He has a career 5.04 ERA in 287+ innings, struggling mightily with control and the long ball.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?

After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Changes Agents, Battery Power Podcast, More

Though the week leading up to Thanksgiving can sometimes be action packed when it comes to MLB news, this past weekend was rather quiet. The biggest news from Sunday was the revelation that Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. switched agents to now be represented by Magnus Sports. Acuna Jr.’s two younger brothers and cousin, all prospects across baseball, all are now represented by Magnus Sports.
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pick up infielder off waivers from Braves

The Cubs claimed second/third baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The move adds another infield depth option to the Cubs' 40-man roster, which stands at 39 ahead of Friday's 7 p.m, non-tender deadline. Bannon, who turns 27 in April, spent 2022 between the Orioles, Dodgers...
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching

The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners Trade for Teoscar Hernandez – Add more Power and more Ks

The Seattle Mariners traded for two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Toescar Hernandez this week. Welcome to the Seattle Mariners Teoscar (pronounced Tay-Oscar) Hernandez. Earlier this week, the M’s acquired Hernandez in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson and minor league pitcher Adam Macko. It wasn’t an expensive pickup. Swanson is...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Even though Tyler Matzek will miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Atlanta Braves have re-signed the reliever to a $3.1 million, two-year contract. He gets $1.2 million this year and $1.9 million in 2024. The Braves have a $5.5 million club...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Mariners have 'checked in' on free-agent SS Trea Turner, others

Bowden thinks Turner will look for a Corey Seager/Francisco Lindor-type deal. Each signed big free agent deals ahead of the 2022 seasons; Seager with the Texas Rangers (10 years, $325 million) and Lindor with the New York Mets (10 years, $341 million). The former MLB general manager predicts Turner will sign a bit below that range, believing he'll ultimately agree to a deal for eight years, $264 million.
SEATTLE, WA

