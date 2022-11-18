Read full article on original website
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Yardbarker
Mets add much-needed pitching depth in trade with Marlins
Hernandez and Brigham had both been designated for assignment earlier this week while the Marlins were cutting dead weight ahead of the Rule 5 protection deadline. Hernandez, 27, is able to function as both a starter and reliever, filling both roles for the Marlins over the course of his five-year tenure there. He has a career 5.04 ERA in 287+ innings, struggling mightily with control and the long ball.
New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player
The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
Yardbarker
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Giants interested in Kenley Jansen; Padres meet with Kodai Senga
A fresh batch of players hit the free agent market at the non-tender deadline Friday, most notably Cody Bellinger. The 2019 NL MVP is now a free agent able to sign with any team. Here are Saturday's hot stove rumors as we wait to hear which teams have interest in Bellinger and all the other non-tendered players.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Changes Agents, Battery Power Podcast, More
Though the week leading up to Thanksgiving can sometimes be action packed when it comes to MLB news, this past weekend was rather quiet. The biggest news from Sunday was the revelation that Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. switched agents to now be represented by Magnus Sports. Acuna Jr.’s two younger brothers and cousin, all prospects across baseball, all are now represented by Magnus Sports.
FOX Sports
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
Cubs pick up infielder off waivers from Braves
The Cubs claimed second/third baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The move adds another infield depth option to the Cubs' 40-man roster, which stands at 39 ahead of Friday's 7 p.m, non-tender deadline. Bannon, who turns 27 in April, spent 2022 between the Orioles, Dodgers...
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire Pitching
The New York Mets made a trade on Friday, acquiring two pitchers from the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post. The Post notes that the Mets “acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league right-hander Franklin Sanchez, as well as a player to be named later or cash.”
Arizona Diamondbacks trade for Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis
The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired former American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis in a trade from the Seattle Mariners, the teams announced.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners Trade for Teoscar Hernandez – Add more Power and more Ks
The Seattle Mariners traded for two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Toescar Hernandez this week. Welcome to the Seattle Mariners Teoscar (pronounced Tay-Oscar) Hernandez. Earlier this week, the M’s acquired Hernandez in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson and minor league pitcher Adam Macko. It wasn’t an expensive pickup. Swanson is...
FOX Sports
Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves
ATLANTA (AP) — Even though Tyler Matzek will miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Atlanta Braves have re-signed the reliever to a $3.1 million, two-year contract. He gets $1.2 million this year and $1.9 million in 2024. The Braves have a $5.5 million club...
Report: Mariners have 'checked in' on free-agent SS Trea Turner, others
Bowden thinks Turner will look for a Corey Seager/Francisco Lindor-type deal. Each signed big free agent deals ahead of the 2022 seasons; Seager with the Texas Rangers (10 years, $325 million) and Lindor with the New York Mets (10 years, $341 million). The former MLB general manager predicts Turner will sign a bit below that range, believing he'll ultimately agree to a deal for eight years, $264 million.
Lucas Cubs locked and loaded for another boys basketball run
LUCAS — The Lucas Cubs have only lost two games in the Mid-Buckeye Conference over the last four years. The 2022-23 Cubs want to ensure that trend continues with the goal of leaving that two in the L column after Year 5. ...
