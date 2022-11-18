Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WEAU-TV 13
Attorney General Kaul Announces $328,000 Settlement with American Tax Solutions
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a settlement with Los Angeles-based American Tax Solutions requiring the company to pay more than $328,000 in consumer restitution and forfeitures. The Consent Judgment resolves allegations that American Tax sent tens of thousands of illegal mailers to Wisconsin consumers and operated as a debt adjustment service company in the state without a proper license.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
MADISON, Wis. - Hunters killed 14% more deer during this year's nine-day gun season's opening weekend than in 2021 largely due to snow cover that made hunting easier, state wildlife officials said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. DATCP: Holiday decorations may contain invasive species
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You may want to do a check on your trees and garlands before you deck the halls this holiday season, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) offered. The DATCP is warning that invasive pests may still be in trees and other live...
wpr.org
Wisconsin opioid deaths hit another record high in 2021
Wisconsin's opioid overdose deaths rose again last year, eclipsing a previous record from 2020. There were 1,427 opioid-related deaths in the state in 2021, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed, a 16 percent increase over 2020 and a 70 percent increase over the number of deaths in 2018.
WEAU-TV 13
Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
WEAU-TV 13
RSV patients fill Minnesota hospitals ahead of holiday get-togethers
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a group of leading doctors in pediatrics gathered Monday to speak on the current status of RSV and other viruses currently weighing down Minnesota hospitals. “We have RSV, influenza, COVID at the same time, mostly influenza and RSV,” said...
wpr.org
Diverse businesses get a leg up as funding and support expands across northern Wisconsin
Natalie Harris and her husband Cal love waffles. At home, they make them all the time for friends and family. Eight years ago, Natalie bought Cal a commercial waffle iron for his birthday. And the Superior couple always had a secret dream to one day open their own tea and coffee shop with a waffle bar on weekends.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic: Seasonal illness cases continue to rise
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the holiday season upon us, staying healthy is at the top of many people’s minds. Mayo Clinic is warning respiratory viruses are circulating across Wis. They say cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV have continued to increase over the last few weeks.
drydenwire.com
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DOJ sues Didion corn mill, site of fatal 2017 explosion, for multiple violations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit against a milling company for multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion five years ago. Kaul filed the lawsuit Monday against Didion Milling Inc. in Columbia County. The filing alleges the state...
WEAU-TV 13
Gas prices down in most areas of the state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Those traveling for Thanksgiving this week will notice a little relief at the pump. The average price for a gallon of regular gas as of Monday was $3.36. That’s down from $3.67 a month ago. However, the price is up from one year ago. During Thanksgiving week in 2021 drivers paid roughly $3.12.
WJFW-TV
Gov. Tony Evers orders U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff today
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff today, in recognition of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack one year anniversary. The order will also pay respect to the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WEAU-TV 13
BBB Serving Wisconsin opens applications for Students of Integrity Scholarship
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin is accepting applications for the Students of Integrity Scholarship. Wisconsin high school seniors are now able to apply for the scholarship that hopes to provide the opportunity for young leaders to continue their education. To be eligible for the scholarship,...
WEAU-TV 13
Thanksgiving holiday travelers asked to plan ahead, eliminate distractions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re traveling this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone. This year, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel for Thanksgiving – it’s expected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000. The Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
