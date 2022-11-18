ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Attorney General Kaul Announces $328,000 Settlement with American Tax Solutions

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced a settlement with Los Angeles-based American Tax Solutions requiring the company to pay more than $328,000 in consumer restitution and forfeitures. The Consent Judgment resolves allegations that American Tax sent tens of thousands of illegal mailers to Wisconsin consumers and operated as a debt adjustment service company in the state without a proper license.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

MADISON, Wis. - Hunters killed 14% more deer during this year's nine-day gun season's opening weekend than in 2021 largely due to snow cover that made hunting easier, state wildlife officials said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wis. DATCP: Holiday decorations may contain invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You may want to do a check on your trees and garlands before you deck the halls this holiday season, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) offered. The DATCP is warning that invasive pests may still be in trees and other live...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin opioid deaths hit another record high in 2021

Wisconsin's opioid overdose deaths rose again last year, eclipsing a previous record from 2020. There were 1,427 opioid-related deaths in the state in 2021, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed, a 16 percent increase over 2020 and a 70 percent increase over the number of deaths in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

RSV patients fill Minnesota hospitals ahead of holiday get-togethers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a group of leading doctors in pediatrics gathered Monday to speak on the current status of RSV and other viruses currently weighing down Minnesota hospitals. “We have RSV, influenza, COVID at the same time, mostly influenza and RSV,” said...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic: Seasonal illness cases continue to rise

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the holiday season upon us, staying healthy is at the top of many people’s minds. Mayo Clinic is warning respiratory viruses are circulating across Wis. They say cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV have continued to increase over the last few weeks.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?

A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Gas prices down in most areas of the state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Those traveling for Thanksgiving this week will notice a little relief at the pump. The average price for a gallon of regular gas as of Monday was $3.36. That’s down from $3.67 a month ago. However, the price is up from one year ago. During Thanksgiving week in 2021 drivers paid roughly $3.12.
WISCONSIN STATE

