Bradford County facilities to get funding
Bradford County, Pa. — The state will give more than $3 million in funding for improvements to a care center and medical facility in Bradford County. Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) said the funding will support facility improvements at both Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home at Kane. “It is important we continue to invest in our health care and long-term care facilities to...
Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock
No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
whcuradio.com
Officials to consider new apartments near Ithaca Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, officials will review a proposed apartment complex. The project called Breeze Apartments would be located on Lake Street near Ithaca Falls. It would be a four-story, 77-unit building with market-rate prices. There would also be parking spaces below the building. Alderperson Phoebe...
Binghamton Street to Open After 14-Month I-81 Bridge Repair Job
State transportation department officials have given the green light for vehicular traffic to resume using Chenango Street on Binghamton's North Side. A detour has been in place for more than 14 months as a contractor worked on a project designed to keep a new Interstate 81 bridge from sinking any further.
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed given its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
Shooting accident in Tioga County
New York State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating a shooting along Diamond Valley Road in the Town of Tioga.
whcuradio.com
Cayuga Medical Center moves to prevent opioid overdoses
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – CMC is joining other organizations efforts in Tompkins County as an Opioid Overdose Prevention Program. The hospital emergency department joins a number of community organizations that offer naloxone (Narcan) on-site for free. Naloxone reverses overdoses and saves lives, but it must be administered early. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent notice from the Tompkins County Health Department highlighting the urgency of preventing overdoses, as the number of drug related deaths has risen since 2020.
whcuradio.com
Donations needed for Tompkins County Share the Warmth event
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations are needed for a winter clothing giveaway in Tompkins County. Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga needs items for the annual Share the Warmth event, which will be held the weeks of December 5th-9th, and December 12th-16th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. They’re looking for new and gently used clean outerwear, including children’s and larger sizes 2X and up, boots, coats, snow pants, blankets, hats, and mittens for all.
ICSD superintendent subpoenaed to appear after concerns over district’s response to school threats
ITHACA, N.Y.—School safety is a constant concern for parents, kids, teachers and school leaders, with an awareness that has been reinforced over and over again that a slow or lackluster response to signals can not be the norm. Luckily, any recent threats made against local schools have either been interrupted or not come to fruition.
Owego man pleads guilty to Binghamton burglary
Today in Broome County Court, Randy Buck, 36 of Owego, pled guilty to felony Burglary in the Third Degree.
One of Binghamton’s oldest structures receiving renovations
The President of the organization, Keith Oberg says that the Randall House will become an open gallery and studio space for local artists.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
New tenants union to target student housing crisis
A newly formed tenants union aims to target housing issues related to Binghamton University. The Binghamton UniverCity Tenants Union has been established by The Stakeholders of Broome County, a housing advocacy group that works to fight for fair housing practices across Broome County, according to its Facebook page. As described by the tenant advocacy organization Home Line, a tenant union is a group of renters — city or building-wide — that work together to organize fair housing practices in their community, particularly when landlords are not upholding their part of the lease or conducting other illegal acts at the expense of the tenants.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Retail Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Given to Two Binghamton Operators by New York State
On Monday morning the New York State Office of Cannabis Management approved two Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses for operators in the City of Binghamton, as a part of 36 total licenses given out across the state. The CAURD license is a central part of New York State's Seeding...
‘Just Breathe’ in Binghamton gets dispensary license
A Binghamton retailer of cannabinoid products is the winner of one of 36 coveted marijuana dispensing licenses awarded by New York State today.
owegopennysaver.com
Local business gives back
Small businesses are the very fabric of our local communities. According to Forbes, more people are expected to participate in Small Business Saturday this year, and are choosing to shop local for a variety of reasons to include helping the local economy as a top reason, giving back to the local community as another factor, better customer service, and supporting the American Dream.
owegopennysaver.com
Shots fired in Owego
On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
Parents challenge Elmira City School District’s bullying report: 18 News Investigates
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A report recently obtained by 18 News, revealed the Elmira City School District reported 12 incidents of bullying and assault to the state. Yet, 18 News has been sent over 25 videos of, what seems to be, physical assault on the grounds of Elmira City schools. In an interview conducted in […]
wskg.org
Lack of affordable, accessible housing leaves some older residents with limited options
Stephanie Karluk stood under the porch awning of a beige house on the West Side of Binghamton in October. She was checking out a potential apartment… but not for herself. Karluk works for the Olmstead Housing Subsidy at the Southern Tier Independence Center. Her job is to help people living in nursing homes transition back into the community. The program pays 70 percent of someone’s rent, and helps with the security deposit and other costs.
Elmira Police appoint new officer in effort to recruit lateral transfers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In its effort to recruit new officers as lateral transfers, the Elmira Police Department appointed an officer Monday that previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office. Corey Hamula, 30, was appointed as an Elmira Police Officer on November 21, 2022. EPD said Hamula previously spent seven years working at the Chemung County […]
whcuradio.com
Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
