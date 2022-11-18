A newly formed tenants union aims to target housing issues related to Binghamton University. The Binghamton UniverCity Tenants Union has been established by The Stakeholders of Broome County, a housing advocacy group that works to fight for fair housing practices across Broome County, according to its Facebook page. As described by the tenant advocacy organization Home Line, a tenant union is a group of renters — city or building-wide — that work together to organize fair housing practices in their community, particularly when landlords are not upholding their part of the lease or conducting other illegal acts at the expense of the tenants.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO