Waverly, NY

NorthcentralPA.com

Bradford County facilities to get funding

Bradford County, Pa. — The state will give more than $3 million in funding for improvements to a care center and medical facility in Bradford County. Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) said the funding will support facility improvements at both Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home at Kane. “It is important we continue to invest in our health care and long-term care facilities to...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock

No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
HANCOCK, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials to consider new apartments near Ithaca Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, officials will review a proposed apartment complex. The project called Breeze Apartments would be located on Lake Street near Ithaca Falls. It would be a four-story, 77-unit building with market-rate prices. There would also be parking spaces below the building. Alderperson Phoebe...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cayuga Medical Center moves to prevent opioid overdoses

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – CMC is joining other organizations efforts in Tompkins County as an Opioid Overdose Prevention Program. The hospital emergency department joins a number of community organizations that offer naloxone (Narcan) on-site for free. Naloxone reverses overdoses and saves lives, but it must be administered early. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent notice from the Tompkins County Health Department highlighting the urgency of preventing overdoses, as the number of drug related deaths has risen since 2020.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Donations needed for Tompkins County Share the Warmth event

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations are needed for a winter clothing giveaway in Tompkins County. Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga needs items for the annual Share the Warmth event, which will be held the weeks of December 5th-9th, and December 12th-16th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. They’re looking for new and gently used clean outerwear, including children’s and larger sizes 2X and up, boots, coats, snow pants, blankets, hats, and mittens for all.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

New tenants union to target student housing crisis

A newly formed tenants union aims to target housing issues related to Binghamton University. The Binghamton UniverCity Tenants Union has been established by The Stakeholders of Broome County, a housing advocacy group that works to fight for fair housing practices across Broome County, according to its Facebook page. As described by the tenant advocacy organization Home Line, a tenant union is a group of renters — city or building-wide — that work together to organize fair housing practices in their community, particularly when landlords are not upholding their part of the lease or conducting other illegal acts at the expense of the tenants.
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Local business gives back

Small businesses are the very fabric of our local communities. According to Forbes, more people are expected to participate in Small Business Saturday this year, and are choosing to shop local for a variety of reasons to include helping the local economy as a top reason, giving back to the local community as another factor, better customer service, and supporting the American Dream.
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Shots fired in Owego

On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
OWEGO, NY
wskg.org

Lack of affordable, accessible housing leaves some older residents with limited options

Stephanie Karluk stood under the porch awning of a beige house on the West Side of Binghamton in October. She was checking out a potential apartment… but not for herself. Karluk works for the Olmstead Housing Subsidy at the Southern Tier Independence Center. Her job is to help people living in nursing homes transition back into the community. The program pays 70 percent of someone’s rent, and helps with the security deposit and other costs.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police appoint new officer in effort to recruit lateral transfers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In its effort to recruit new officers as lateral transfers, the Elmira Police Department appointed an officer Monday that previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office. Corey Hamula, 30, was appointed as an Elmira Police Officer on November 21, 2022. EPD said Hamula previously spent seven years working at the Chemung County […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
ITHACA, NY

