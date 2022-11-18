Read full article on original website
Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid
We take a look at how the balance of power between the Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, and consider how Donald Trump's fresh bid for the White House is landing with the GOP. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly...
Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn outlines his Party's strategy in the House
And we're joined by the current No. 3 Democrat in the House, the majority whip. That's Congressman James Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina. Good morning, Congressman. RASCOE: So I'm good. I'm glad that you're here with us. I know you put out a statement, but tell us, with the leadership changes ahead for House Democrats, what are your plans?
Are Twitter's days numbered after Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist for The Wall Street Journal about Twitter's impact, and what would be lost if the social network collapsed. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter has led to the departure of nearly half of Twitter's staff, including...
Consider This from NPR
The last 18 months have been a wild ride for cryptocurrencies, and Terri Smith has been strapped in for all of it. TERRI SMITH: Proceed with caution if you plan on investing in crypto, for sure. It's not for the faint of heart. KELLY: Smith lives in the Seattle area....
Elon Musk's backers cheer him on, even if they aren't sure what he's doing to Twitter
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has not exactly taken off like a rocket. After trying desperately to get out of the $44 billion purchase, he faced a court battle for reneging. So he went through with it, while complaining that he was "obviously overpaying." Mass layoffs and mass resignations have left Twitter a shadow of its former self. And Musk's decision to put blue checkmarks — Twitter's confirmation of a user's identity — up for purchase has scared away advertisers, who provide nearly all of the company's revenue.
What voters said about trans rights in the midterms
We want to say again that as we are speaking now, authorities in Colorado haven't yet determined what motivated the person connected to the shooting at Club Q, but there is no question that attacks like these on places that members of the LGBTQ community considered safe provoke terror among people who use them. And it is also the case that this attack took place against the backdrop of a wave of anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric espoused by some candidates and officials in the course of the most recent midterm elections. That strategy turned out to be a mixed bag. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who championed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, won reelection by nearly 20 points, while Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, one of the candidates who used some of the harshest rhetoric against the transgender community, lost the race for governor by sweeping margins. But there are signs that this won't end with the midterms. Former President Donald Trump used similar rhetoric last week during his 2024 campaign announcement.
Closing arguments resume in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial
Jurors continue to hear closing arguments in the trial of Steward Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia, charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6 attack. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Closing arguments resume today in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers...
Senate Democrats’ Campaign Chief Explains How Trump Helped His Party Hold the Senate
Senator Gary Peters answers nine questions about why Democrats held the Senate and how they plan to win Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff.
Biden pardoned the Thanksgiving turkeys. Read the strange truth behind the tradition
Behind the yuk-yuk dad jokes of the now-annual presidential turkey pardon is a very strange, sometimes dark and often misunderstood history, even by presidents. On Monday, President Biden again "pardoned" two turkeys — named Chocolate and Chip — though they did nothing wrong. They are coming from a grower in North Carolina, staying in a hotel room and even have social media accounts.
For Democrats, it was the Dunkirk election: They escaped disaster, but the road ahead is hard
For once, the polls were wrong in slightly underestimating, rather than overstating, Democrats' strength in an election. The party overcame its midterm curse for the first time since 1998, and severe economic headwinds from inflation and global supply shortages for once did not doom the party in power. Media headlines...
The 'progressive DA' movement survives the midterms
There's a movement that made it through this year's midterm elections despite political attacks - that's the push to support prosecutors who call themselves progressive and try to reduce incarceration by prosecuting fewer people. Many Republican candidates had blamed progressive prosecutors for rising crime. But, as NPR's Martin Kaste reports, the movement mostly held its ground.
McCarthy will need the support of House Freedom Caucus members in his bid to be Speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy secured the backing of his conference in a leadership vote last week, the first step in becoming the next speaker of the House. But he was challenged by Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, who wants a shake-up in his party's leadership. ANDY BIGGS: And now people...
The U.S. seized Russian oligarchs' superyachts. Now, American taxpayers pay the price
Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Stephanie Baker, senior writer at Bloomberg News, about the complications involved in seizing and maintaining superyachts owned by sanctioned Russian billionaires. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. When the U.S. and its allies looked for ways to sanction the Russian elite, they zeroed in on their superyachts, filled with...
We're already in the promised digital Utopia — and it's failing
You've got to just say hey, Reggie. RASCOE: (Laughter). And that pretty much sums up working from home since the pandemic began. It's also a perfect way to introduce our next guest, David Sax. Like millions of us, in March of 2020, he was thrown into a digital world full of Zoom, virtual school and online grocery orders. And though we still had contact with one another, there was a sense that something essential was not right. It was missing, lost. In his new book, David Sax explores what the digital world takes from us. It's called "The Future Is Analog."
My Unsung Hero series: A man rethinks his instinct to be sarcastic
In this week's "Unsung Hero" installment, a man is asked to rethink his instinct to be sarcastic with his friends. It's time for "My Unsung Hero," a series from Hidden Brain that shares the stories of people who left a lasting impression on someone else. Ritch Addison was once a shy little kid who sometimes felt picked on. But once he got to high school, things changed. He developed a sarcastic sense of humor as a defense mechanism.
Six minutes of terror
At first, the patrons at Club Q Saturday night in Colorado Springs thought the shots were part of the music. Within seconds, they were scrambling for their lives.
Music Moment: 'One Zan' is inspired by the women's rights movement in Iran
Last September, a young woman named Mahsa Amini, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina, died in police custody in Iran after being detained for alleged violations of the country's strict dress code. Ever since, Iranians have been filling the streets in protest. Now those voices are being heard through art. A new project called Zan Z (ph) - Zan meaning women and Z meaning Generation Z - is bringing together writers, artists and musicians from around the world to help amplify the movement in Iran. Toronto-based singer pHoenix Pagliacci is one of the artists taking part in the project, and she's written an original song she says honors Amini and the strength of Iranian women.
After 20 years, examining the mixed legacy of the Department of Homeland Security
Two decades after Congress authorized the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, there's growing concern about whether DHS is doing enough to combat domestic violent extremism. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. This week marks two decades since Congress established the Department of Homeland Security. The agency was created after the 9/11...
Substitutionsgiving: Inflation-friendly substitutes for thanksgiving dishes
With the price of a typical Thanksgiving meal up 40% over the last two years, NPR's business desk finds inflation-friendly substitutes for traditional dishes. You might already be noticing one addition to your holiday menu - inflation. The cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up nearly 40% from two years ago according to the annual Farm Bureau survey. That got NPR's Business Desk thinking there has to be some kind of solution or substitution. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith has the story.
How Russia is weaponizing the Ukrainian winter
The Ukrainian government says Russian missile and drone strikes have disabled nearly half of the country's energy systems. Ukrainian officials believe the targeted strikes are intended to break their population's will to fight as temperatures dip. NPR's Nathan Rott reports on Russia's efforts to weaponize the coming winter. NATHAN ROTT,...
