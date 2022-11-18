ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

Comments / 8

Mac
4d ago

yes stuff gets stolen all the time to many homeless and less fortunate running around....thanks to Aberdeen city government

Reply
5
ken kellogg
4d ago

the offenders are allready out. roaming streets for more freebies thank you to police. no thanks to city aberdeen for lenient socialist agenda

Reply
2
Related
gograysharbor.com

Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor

One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
gograysharbor.com

Aberdeen Police Release An Update On Fatal Pedestrian Hit & Run

Aberdeen police have released an update to the fatal pedestrian hit and run. Grays Harbor Scanner reports that the suspect in that hit and run has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The hit and run happened Wednesday night just after 9pm and police were in search of the truck involved. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies found the owner of the truck early Thursday morning dead. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the police.
ABERDEEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 2 suspects identified in theft of van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police have identified one of two suspects accused of stealing a man's van with his cat still inside. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jade Gibson was identified as one of the suspects who stole Nick Saviers' van and cat ‘Precious’ from the Capital Mall on Oct. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
GraysHarborTalk

Where to Get Photos with Santa in Grays Harbor 2022

December 2-3 Head to Winterfest in Aberdeen on December 2 and 3 for a wonderful Santa experience. Friday night includes a Santa sighting with his live reindeer! On Saturday, you can do breakfast with Santa and photos at Game Day Sports. Photos are free for kids under 12 years of age. Learn more at the WinterFest website.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New WA agency seeks to end practice of police investigating themselves

OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
WASHINGTON STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

Walsh-Stantec design-build team to assist WSDOT remove fish-migration barriers in western Washington

Seattle, WA – NYSE, TSX: STN. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recently selected The Walsh Group and Stantec design-build team to help the state remove barriers to fish migration at six locations in western Washington. The projects in Mason and Thurston counties will integrate science and engineering to maximize the potential for upstream aquatic habitat.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing

Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
OLYMPIA, WA
TODAY.com

'The Goonies' house is for sale. See inside the iconic movie home

Fans of "The Goonies" can now own the classic Victorian-style home where the Goonies planned their treasure hunt for One-Eyed Willie's gold. The 2,336-square-foot home in Astoria, Oregon, was listed by Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate earlier this month — 37 years after the fun kids adventure flick hit theaters in 1985.
ASTORIA, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy