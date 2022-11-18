Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7 million contract to help protect Georgia’s K-12 students from COVID-19
Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics has garnered a $15.7 million contract with the Georgia Department of Public Health to manage COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Georgia’s K-12 schools to help keep schools operating safely. “Despite the belief by many that COVID-19 is no longer a...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Nov. 25. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Georgia Power helps customers avoid scams on seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day
Georgia Power joined electric, water, and natural gas utilities across the country in recognition of the seventh annual National Utility Scam Awareness Day on Nov. 16, 2022. With the rise of inflation and economic challenges, natural disasters or even simply the holiday season and colder weather, criminals take advantage — threatening additional charges or disconnection if payment is not made immediately.
Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate
On Wednesday, a Georgia Senate committee focused on addressing homelessness heard from a variety of Georgians who have directly experienced living on the streets. Those who testified came from diverse backgrounds but shared the common experience of homelessness. They described in frank terms the challenges they faced in trying to bounce back.
Bulloch County Representative Jon Burns has been nominated as Speaker
ATLANTA – Georgia House Republicans nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday to become the next House speaker. Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot in a vote by the 97 House GOP lawyers who attended Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol. If Burns...
Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects
What: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.
Get your flu shot before the holidays, public health officials say
Georgia’s public health officials say now is the best time to get your flu shot and avoid having the flu as a guest for the holidays. “The single most effective way to prevent the flu is the flu vaccine. Everyone over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine,” said Kathleen Toomey, commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
