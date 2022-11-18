ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Nov. 25. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Power helps customers avoid scams on seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day

Georgia Power joined electric, water, and natural gas utilities across the country in recognition of the seventh annual National Utility Scam Awareness Day on Nov. 16, 2022. With the rise of inflation and economic challenges, natural disasters or even simply the holiday season and colder weather, criminals take advantage — threatening additional charges or disconnection if payment is not made immediately.
GEORGIA STATE
Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects

What: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.
GEORGIA STATE
Get your flu shot before the holidays, public health officials say

Georgia’s public health officials say now is the best time to get your flu shot and avoid having the flu as a guest for the holidays. “The single most effective way to prevent the flu is the flu vaccine. Everyone over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine,” said Kathleen Toomey, commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
GEORGIA STATE
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

