ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Biden pardoned the Thanksgiving turkeys. Read the strange truth behind the tradition

Behind the yuk-yuk dad jokes of the now-annual presidential turkey pardon is a very strange, sometimes dark and often misunderstood history, even by presidents. On Monday, President Biden again "pardoned" two turkeys — named Chocolate and Chip — though they did nothing wrong. They are coming from a grower in North Carolina, staying in a hotel room and even have social media accounts.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NPR

Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid

We take a look at how the balance of power between the Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, and consider how Donald Trump's fresh bid for the White House is landing with the GOP. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly...
COLORADO STATE
NPR

What voters said about trans rights in the midterms

We want to say again that as we are speaking now, authorities in Colorado haven't yet determined what motivated the person connected to the shooting at Club Q, but there is no question that attacks like these on places that members of the LGBTQ community considered safe provoke terror among people who use them. And it is also the case that this attack took place against the backdrop of a wave of anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric espoused by some candidates and officials in the course of the most recent midterm elections. That strategy turned out to be a mixed bag. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who championed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, won reelection by nearly 20 points, while Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, one of the candidates who used some of the harshest rhetoric against the transgender community, lost the race for governor by sweeping margins. But there are signs that this won't end with the midterms. Former President Donald Trump used similar rhetoric last week during his 2024 campaign announcement.
COLORADO STATE
NPR

The 'progressive DA' movement survives the midterms

There's a movement that made it through this year's midterm elections despite political attacks - that's the push to support prosecutors who call themselves progressive and try to reduce incarceration by prosecuting fewer people. Many Republican candidates had blamed progressive prosecutors for rising crime. But, as NPR's Martin Kaste reports, the movement mostly held its ground.
SEATTLE, WA
NPR

Closing arguments resume in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

Closing arguments resume today in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants. They're accused of plotting to use force to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas has been covering the trial. Ryan, closing arguments began on Friday with the government. How did prosecutors try to sum up things for the jury?
VIRGINIA STATE
NPR

Morning news brief

Audio will be available later today. Latest on the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. Unions reject a deal brokered by the White House to keep trains running. How much more will a Thanksgiving meal cost? Depends on who's doing the estimate.
COLORADO STATE
NPR

Consider This from NPR

The last 18 months have been a wild ride for cryptocurrencies, and Terri Smith has been strapped in for all of it. TERRI SMITH: Proceed with caution if you plan on investing in crypto, for sure. It's not for the faint of heart. KELLY: Smith lives in the Seattle area....
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy