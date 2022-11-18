ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Fourth man wanted in connection to murder of Young Dolph, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect has been named in the killing of rapper Young Dolph, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Jermarcus Johnson is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.

He is described as 5′7″, 153 pounds, medium complexion, with dreadlocks, police said.

Sources say he is the half-brother to Justin Johnson, who has already been indicted in the murder.

He is currently in jail at 201 Poplar, although he has requested to be moved to the Shelby County penal farm.

A judge told him that would be up to the Shelby County Sheriff.

Anyone with information on Jemarcus Johnson’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip online here.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers.

Young Dolph was shot and killed just over a year ago on Nov. 17, 2021, while he was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

An autopsy report revealed he suffered 22 gunshot wounds.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were indicted in January for the killing. They’re charged with a number of crimes including first-degree murder.

A third man, Hernandez Govan, is accused of planning and ordering the killing.

Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday to all charges, exactly one year to the day of the fatal shooting.

He’s due back in court Dec. 16.

Another man, Shundale Barnett, has an active warrant for his alleged involvement in the killing.

Two other men have been named as persons of interest, and sources told FOX13 that more arrests could be on the horizon.

On the anniversary of Young Dolph’s tragic death, his life partner, Mia Jerdine, spoke with us about what the past year has been like and how she’s working to continue a legacy of giving back.

She said she wants to help eliminate senseless violence through her Black Men Deserve to Grow Old initiative, which raises awareness about violence in the Black community.

“We want this to be something that we all lend our voices to,” Jerdine said. “We really want to align with grassroots organizations and different people who are like, look we’re going to try to fix this issue, we’re going to try to combat it within our community.

Jerdine, the mother of Young Dolph’s son and daughter, said saving as many families as possible from the hurt of losing a loved one has been her passion for the last year.

Memphis, TN
