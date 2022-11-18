Read full article on original website
Senate Democrats’ Campaign Chief Explains How Trump Helped His Party Hold the Senate
Senator Gary Peters answers nine questions about why Democrats held the Senate and how they plan to win Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff.
Freight rail union rejects contract, increasing the possibility of a strike
The largest freight rail union has voted to reject the contract agreement brokered by the Biden administration. The two sides return to the bargaining table, but the possibility of a strike remains. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. It's probably not the news the White House and a lot of folks were hoping...
Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid
There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly two weeks after the midterm elections. But the numbers in the House and Senate are essentially holding steady. We're joined now by NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Good morning. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha. RASCOE: So...
World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change
World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change after negotiations ran into overtime at the climate summit in Egypt over the weekend. The deal includes a historic step to help developing countries pay for the rising toll of climate disasters, but will it do enough to stop climate change? Lauren Sommer's here from NPR's climate desk to help answer that question. All right. Lauren, so this was a make-or-break moment for developing countries who say richer countries are not doing enough on climate change. Did they get what they want out of these talks?
After 20 years, examining the mixed legacy of the Department of Homeland Security
Two decades after Congress authorized the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, there's growing concern about whether DHS is doing enough to combat domestic violent extremism. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. This week marks two decades since Congress established the Department of Homeland Security. The agency was created after the 9/11...
The U.S. seized Russian oligarchs' superyachts. Now, American taxpayers pay the price
Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Stephanie Baker, senior writer at Bloomberg News, about the complications involved in seizing and maintaining superyachts owned by sanctioned Russian billionaires. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. When the U.S. and its allies looked for ways to sanction the Russian elite, they zeroed in on their superyachts, filled with...
The 'progressive DA' movement survives the midterms
There's a movement that made it through this year's midterm elections despite political attacks - that's the push to support prosecutors who call themselves progressive and try to reduce incarceration by prosecuting fewer people. Many Republican candidates had blamed progressive prosecutors for rising crime. But, as NPR's Martin Kaste reports, the movement mostly held its ground.
Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn outlines his Party's strategy in the House
Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina. They discuss the direction of the House Democrats - in the new Congress. And we're joined by the current No. 3 Democrat in the House, the majority whip. That's Congressman James Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina. Good morning, Congressman.
The U.S. takes on Wales in the World Cup
The U.S. began its World Cup Monday, taking on Wales in group play. This game was the first of three in the opening round. The country missed the last World Cup. It was a tale of two halves today for the U.S. men's soccer team in its opener at the World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. dominated Wales for the first 45 minutes and was up one-nil at the half. But Wales stormed back to tie it late, and that is how the game ended - a 1-1 draw. NPR's Tom Goldman was at the stadium and joins us from Doha. And, Tom, let's talk first about that opening half for the Americans. What stood out to you?
Are Twitter's days numbered after Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company?
Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter has led to the departure of nearly half of Twitter's staff, including engineers who are crucial to the maintenance of the platform's infrastructure and security. This all has sparked questions about whether Twitter is going to survive at all and what the impact would be. For more, we're joined by Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist for The Wall Street Journal. Thanks so much for being here, Joanna.
Polish leader briefs Russian pranksters posing as Macron
Russian comedians pretending to be the French president tricked the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, into giving them sensitive information after a missile exploded in eastern Poland last week
Biden pardoned the Thanksgiving turkeys. Read the strange truth behind the tradition
Behind the yuk-yuk dad jokes of the now-annual presidential turkey pardon is a very strange, sometimes dark and often misunderstood history, even by presidents. On Monday, President Biden again "pardoned" two turkeys — named Chocolate and Chip — though they did nothing wrong. They are coming from a grower in North Carolina, staying in a hotel room and even have social media accounts.
What voters said about trans rights in the midterms
We want to say again that as we are speaking now, authorities in Colorado haven't yet determined what motivated the person connected to the shooting at Club Q, but there is no question that attacks like these on places that members of the LGBTQ community considered safe provoke terror among people who use them. And it is also the case that this attack took place against the backdrop of a wave of anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric espoused by some candidates and officials in the course of the most recent midterm elections. That strategy turned out to be a mixed bag. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who championed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, won reelection by nearly 20 points, while Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, one of the candidates who used some of the harshest rhetoric against the transgender community, lost the race for governor by sweeping margins. But there are signs that this won't end with the midterms. Former President Donald Trump used similar rhetoric last week during his 2024 campaign announcement.
Ukraine says it needs help shooting down Russia's missile attacks
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). SUMMERS: But Ukraine says it still needs more help from the U.S. and NATO. And to talk about this, we're joined by NPR's Greg Myre in Kyiv and NPR's Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman here in Washington. Welcome to you both. TOM BOWMAN, BYLINE: Good to...
'Sunny Makes Money:' India installs a record volume of solar power in 2022
The COP27 climate summit wrapped up on Sunday with a historic deal to compensate developing countries hit hard by a warming planet. One recipient of that aid will be India, which is scrambling for more renewable energy sources. This year the country installed a record amount of solar power, as NPR's Lauren Frayer reports.
News brief: Colorado Springs shooting, climate summit ends, World Cup begins
Police investigate motive in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. COP27 closes with one deal to help developing countries but fails to reach one on limiting emissions. Team USA seeks redemption in World Cup. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., are investigating why a gunman opened fire in an...
Harris is traveling near the South China Sea. Here's why that matters
Vice President Harris is making an unusual stop on her latest trip to Asia. On Monday evening, she is set to become the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Palawan, an island of the Philippines that borders the South China Sea. It's a neighboring island to the Spratly Islands, territory...
In an apparent protest, Iran's World Cup players refuse to sing the national anthem
Ahead of their first match in this year's FIFA World Cup, Iran's national team gathered for the national anthems, their players standing side-by-side, arms slung over each other's shoulders. But rather than sing along, their mouths stayed shut — an apparent show of solidarity on the world's biggest stage with...
The NPR Politics Podcast
(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. I'm Tamara Keith. I cover the White House. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: I'm Miles Park. I cover voting. KEITH: And we have Shannon Bond with us today. Shannon is part of the...
McCarthy will need the support of House Freedom Caucus members in his bid to be Speaker
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy needs the support of House Freedom Caucus members in his bid to be Speaker of the House. Even if he gains their votes, he'll face challenges governing his conference. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy secured the backing of his conference in a leadership...
