Gizmodo

Elizabeth Holmes Asks Judge to Please Be Nice to Her

Elizabeth Holmes and her legal defense team are asking for an 18-month period of house arrest, as opposed to the maximum 80 years of potential jail time the Theranos founder faces. In a memo pleading for leniency, Holmes requested that the court “look beyond that caricature,” of her in the media and “examine Ms. Holmes the human being.”
The Associated Press

Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.
CNBC

Judge denies disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' motion for new trial

A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for a new trial Monday, according to a court filing. Jurors convicted Holmes of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud against specific investors. A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for...
StyleCaster

Elizabeth Holmes’ Net Worth Once Made Her a Billionaire—Here’s How Much She Makes Now

Ever since Theranos shuttered its operations, people have wondered what happened to Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth. The former CEO and founder of the now-defunct Silicon Valley health technology company was once the world’s youngest self-made billionaire women. But now, Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth looks awfully different. Holmes was born on February 3, 1984, in Washington, D.C. Her mom, Noel, was a Congressional committee staffer, whereas her dad, Christian, was a vice president at the energy giant Enron before moving onto government positions at agencies like USAID. When she was a child, Holmes and her family moved from Washington, D.C. to Houston,...
NBC News

Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week alleges. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their white...
KRON4 News

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years, will begin sentence in April, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 135 months in prison on Friday — approximately 11 years — but will not begin serving her sentence until April, 27, 2023. The former Theranos CEO has already been convicted on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy. Holmes’ defense had asked for 18 months […]
denver7.com

Elizabeth Holmes asks judge for no prison time in Theranos fraud case

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked a judge not to give her prison time as she prepares to be sentenced after going on trial for defrauding investors, Reuters reported. According to Forbes, her lawyers asked a judge to only give her a maximum of 18 months in prison if...
rolling out

Twitter abruptly closes offices, forcing employees to quit

Twitter’s corporate offices abruptly shut down last Thursday, Nov. 18, forcing hundreds of employees to quit as they refused to continue working under Elon Musk‘s new vision for the social media platform. Company leaders let the employees know that all buildings were being temporarily closed, effective immediately and that employees’ ability to enter the Twitter headquarters with ID access was being suspended for the time being.

