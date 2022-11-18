Read full article on original website
Related
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
NBC Washington
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
NBC Washington
How to Watch Switzerland vs. Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown is over and the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in Qatar. We have already seen some intense battles between other groups, including Group A’s Ecuador and host nation Qatar and Group B’s England and Iran. The group rounds continued with matchups between nations in Groups C, D, E and F.
NBC Washington
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
NBC Washington
Looking at the Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets in History
Well, nobody saw that coming. Saudi Arabia shocked the world with their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday. It was quickly categorized as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history – No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia had just three prior World Cup wins while No. 3-ranked Argentina was riding a 36-match unbeaten streak.
NBC Washington
The Offside Rule Explained For 2022 FIFA World Cup
World Cup soccer is back again, which means one of the most controversial calls in sports has also returned. The offside rule has caused some of the most frustrating moments ever in football and is the bane of some soccer fans' existence. Offside is often called at the most inopportune times of the game, and almost every team in the history of soccer has been on the receiving end of an egregious offside call.
NBC Washington
Saudi Arabia Stuns Messi, Argentina in Massive World Cup Upset
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was...
NBC Washington
Saudi Arabia Takes World Cup Win Celebration Into Locker Room
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Take a bow, Saudi Arabia. After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history over Argentina, the Saudi Arabian squad had every right to celebrate. And celebrate they did.
NBC Washington
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup.
NBC Washington
France Begins World Cup Defense Campaign With 4-1 Win Over Australia
France is off and running in the 2022 World Cup after a dominant 4-1 win over Australia on Tuesday. Following Denmark and Tunisia playing to a scoreless draw in the opening Group D fixture, the top spot was up for grabs. France’s repeat campaign after winning the World Cup in...
NBC Washington
USMNT Vs. Wales 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
The moment is finally here. After an eight-year drought, the United States men’s national team is lacing up the cleats in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On the other side of the pitch, Wales also ended a lengthy drought, though the Red Dragons’ 64-year wait easily surpasses that of the U.S.
NBC Washington
Morgan Freeman Takes Part in Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The U.S. men’s national team does not kick off its 2022 World Cup journey until Monday, but one famous American has already taken center stage in Qatar. Morgan...
NBC Washington
Iran Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Players on Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem prior to their World Cup opener against England on Monday. Along with silence...
NBC Washington
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Scores First Goal of 2022 World Cup on Penalty Kick
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It didn’t take long for Enner Valencia and Ecuador to rain on Qatar’s parade at the 2022 World Cup. Valencia scored the first goal of the tournament...
NBC Washington
Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador
Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation. With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.
NBC Washington
5 Things to Know About 2018 World Cup Champion Kylian Mbappé
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Kylian Mbappé is one of soccer’s brightest young stars. Mbappé helped France win the World Cup in 2018 when he was just 19 years old. Now 23,...
NBC Washington
Croatia's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Croatia has unfinished business to take care of in Qatar. The nation came close to World Cup glory in Russia four years ago, only to fall to France in...
NBC Washington
Lionel Messi Scores First Goal at 2022 World Cup Vs. Saudi Arabia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi quickly announced his arrival at the 2022 World Cup. After registering a shot on goal in the second minute, Messi scored his first goal of the tournament...
NBC Washington
What Is a Set Piece Play? A Breakdown for 2022 FIFA World Cup
If you’ve ever seen Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo lace up their cleats, there’s a good chance you’ve seen them involved in a set piece. Messi and Ronaldo are among the best set piece specialists the sport has ever seen, but since the game has multiple plays that count as a set piece, it can get confusing to sort it all out.
NBC Washington
Why Do Soccer Players Exchange Jerseys?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on, one of the common post-game practices you might see players involved in is exchanging jerseys. It’s why you’ll often see a...
Comments / 0