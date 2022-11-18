ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Alex Johnson on Starting, UCLA Playing Without Bill McGovern

UCLA football defensive back Alex Johnson spoke with reporters following Tuesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Johnson talked about picking up his first two career starts against Arizona and USC, his personal motivation to finish the season strong and what it's been like playing while defensive coordinator Bill McGovern deals with his health concerns.
Raleigh News & Observer

UCLA Men’s Soccer Upsets Clemson to Advance in NCAA Tournament

UCLA men's soccer (12-6-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) knocked off No. 6 seed Clemson (13-7-1, 3-4-1 ACC) in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 2-1 final score, advancing to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2014 in the process. The Bruins and Tigers were tied for most of the night, but a clutch goal by redshirt sophomore midfielder Tucker Lepley wound up making the difference.
