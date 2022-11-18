UCLA men's soccer (12-6-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) knocked off No. 6 seed Clemson (13-7-1, 3-4-1 ACC) in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 2-1 final score, advancing to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2014 in the process. The Bruins and Tigers were tied for most of the night, but a clutch goal by redshirt sophomore midfielder Tucker Lepley wound up making the difference.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO