ABC, NBC and CBS’ evening newscasts gained viewers during the week of November 14, 2022. ABC World News Tonight with David Muir had an especially strong week. It held onto its No. 1 ranking — meaning it has now defeated its evening news competition from NBC and CBS 207 of the past 208 weeks in average total viewers—and 136 of the last 138 weeks among adults 25-54.

20 HOURS AGO