Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Promote Trenton Irwin, Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to make room for the veteran wide-out. Irwin has been a game day elevation from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season. He couldn't be...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Raleigh News & Observer
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
Raleigh News & Observer
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants at Cowboys: ‘Eye Injury’ Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft: Disappointing Texans in Prime Position for Two Early Picks on Day 1
The Houston Texans have been a massive disappointment. This is saying something, considering many didn't have high expectations for them to begin with. With the current state of things, Houston's biggest storyline to look forward to is all about the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson when he brings his Cleveland Browns to town later this year.
Raleigh News & Observer
Five former Seminoles selected in 2022 XFL Draft
Football doesn't end when Super Bowl LVII concludes on February 12, 2023. The season will be extended a while longer when the XFL returns to play the following weekend. With eight teams based around the country and the league now being run by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, among other partners, there's some legitimate optimism that the startup will find success.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
News 8 WROC
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
Raleigh News & Observer
2 Prominent Patriots Make Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinal List
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots 'Dynasty-Era’ is becoming well-recognized at the highest level of honor in professional football. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday its list of 28 modern-era semifinalists for the class of 2023. Among the nominees were former Patriots’ safety Rodney Harrison,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings Monday Practice Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Limited
The Vikings held a walkthrough on Monday, beginning preparations for Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Although it wasn't a real practice, the team is still required to release an estimated report of injured players' level of participation. Two key defensive players who missed Sunday's loss against the Cowboys —...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars’ Legend Fred Taylor Named Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 Class
Jacksonville Jaguars legend Fred Taylor is getting another chance at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A semifinalist for the last three years, Taylor was announced as a fourth-time finalist on Tuesday. The Jaguars selected with the No. 9 overall pick out of the University of Florida in the 1998 NFL Draft and went on to shatter franchise records in a career that spanned over a decade.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tuesday Dolphins Notebook: Zach’s Hall Call, Ingold Up for Award, and More
Being that he's a three-time finalist, Zach Thomas being named among the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was a formality. Still, that became official Tuesday when the former Dolphins great was among the 28 modern-era players announced as semifinalists. Thomas was the only one with a Dolphins connection.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Giants: Micah Parsons On Injury List - And Needs a Haircut
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s 40-3 win at Minnesota that he experienced some unusual "pain'' in his leg on one particular play but that he's otherwise fine for this week's Thanksgiving visit from the New York Giants. And on Monday here at The Star,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tyron Smith Return? Cowboys Reveal O-Line Move Plans
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys rightly view Tyron Smith as one of the handful of best left tackles of this NFL era. At the same time, the Cowboys view the present left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith, as a versatile valued prize from the 2022 NFL Draft. So what is the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads Way With Plenty Of Changes in Top 10
The Bengals are 6-4 following their 37-30 win over the Steelers. Here are our Week 12 player power rankings:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Win Game, Lose Captain: David Andrews Out For Season?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may once again be without the services of the centerpiece of their much-maligned offensive line for the foreseeable future. Center David Andrews reportedly suffered a “serious” thigh injury during the Pats’ 10-3 victory over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The long-time team captain is expected to undergo tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
Comments / 0