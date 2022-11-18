Read full article on original website
Related
Andrea Mitchell Says “There Is A Lot Left Undone” For Women In The News Media
NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, accepting a lifetime achievement award from the Women’s Media Center, said that there “was a lot left undone” for women in the news media, citing the situation in other countries and also in the United States. “Now we have women executives at the highest levels in our news divisions and women proving their courage every day in Ukraine,” Mitchell said in her remarks to the group. “But there is a lot left undone for women here, and around the world, not just in China, but in Afghanistan, where women broadcasters, judges and teachers are being driven back...
Bennett, Nawaz replacing Judy Woodruff on PBS 'NewsHour'
NEW YORK (AP) — In what’s being portrayed as a generational change, PBS said Wednesday that Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz will replace Washington veteran Judy Woodruff as anchors of the weeknight “NewsHour” at the beginning of 2023. Woodruff, 75, is leaving the daily anchor job that she’s been doing since 2013 and embarking on a two-year reporting project on the nation’s divisions. Her last show as anchor will be Dec. 30. Nawaz, 43, has been Woodruff’s chief substitute since joining “NewsHour” in 2018. She’s won Peabody Awards for her reporting on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and global plastic pollution, and previously worked at ABC and NBC News. The 42-year-old Bennett became anchor of the weekend “NewsHour” earlier this year after jumping from NBC. The Washington reporter covered the White House and Congress for NBC and, prior to that, NPR.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’
Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
Is CNN Anchor Dana Bash Married? Details on the Journalist's Family Life
Many of us know Dana Bash to be the chief political correspondent on CNN. Dana also serves as the co-anchor of the Sunday morning news show, State of the Union, with co-anchor Jake Tapper. While Dana has been in the public eye for quite some time, the correspondent has done...
Popculture
CNN and Don Lemon Just Received More Disappointing News
Don Lemon's new morning show on CNN alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins is not doing so well, at least according to the numbers via viewership. His exit from primetime came after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which he blasted a Republican commentator in Sept. 2022. The move to morning news was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 and came amid CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – making major shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Now, CNN This Morning is seemingly struggling in its debut week.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
tvinsider.com
Tiffany Cross Speaks Out About MSNBC Show’s Cancellation: ‘I Am Disheartened’
Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross says she’s “disheartened” that the cable news channel canceled her Saturday commentary show, The Cross Connection, but she assured followers that her work is not done. “I am disheartened to learn of MSNBC’s decision to cancel The Cross Connection, at such a...
Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Signs the Deal of a Lifetime With CAA — What’s She Worth Now?
Like many Fox News anchors and co-hosts, Jessica Tarlov has grown quite a fan base since she joined the network in 2017. Upon her entrance, Tarlov took on the role as a contributor and later began serving as a rotating co-host of The Five, a weekday evening show hosted full-time by Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, and Jeanine Pirro.
Fred Hickman Dies: Sports Anchor For CNN, Yes Network & ESPN Was 66
Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Midterms 2022 Attract Over 25M Viewers, Double-Digit Drop From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Unknown — Update Related Story Alice Davis Dies: Costume Designer for Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' & 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rides Was 93 “Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN’s Sports Tonight in the...
NBC's Lester Holt and His Wife Have Been Married for More Than 40 Years — What's Their Secret?
We know Lester Holt as the host of NBC Nightly News. We are used to seeing his welcoming face and getting critical information that impacts our lives from Lester, but little is known about the anchor’s personal life. Article continues below advertisement. It turns out that Lester has been...
AdWeek
Today, Steve Kornacki Dropped a New Podcast, Hosted a Special Hour on MSNBC, and Is Featured in Washington Post Magazine
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. November at MSNBC is nearly upon us, and traditionally that means a substantial dose of Steve Kornacki. The veteran political correspondent (and his khakis) will once again be featured across NBC News and MSNBC platforms on midterm election night next week.
Laura Jarrett To Depart CNN For NBC News
Laura Jarrett is leaving CNN to join NBC News, where she will cover the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. Her hiring comes after the retirement of longtime correspondent Pete Williams last summer. Kelly O’Donnell has covered the SCOTUS beat in the interim, in addition to her duties as senior White House correspondent. Jarrett will start in her role in January. In a memo to staff, Rich Greenberg, NBC News vice president and head of investigations, wrote that Jarrett will serve “as a leading voice on national legal, law enforcement, and other major breaking news stories.” She will report to him and...
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
AdWeek
CNN’s Longest-Running Original Series This Is Life with Lisa Ling Ends Later This Year
CNN recently announced it’s no longer commissioning CNN Original Series and Films from third-party content creators. According to the network, the change in strategy is due “the ever-increasing cost of commissioning third-party premium content.”. One major casualty of this strategy is the network’s longest-running Original Series, This Is...
Talking With Tami
Michelle Obama Talks About Finding Light When The World Feels Low On ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’
Former first lady Michelle Obama joins Hoda and Jenna in Studio 6A to talk about her new book “The Light We Carry” that aims to help readers rekindle the flames within themselves. She talks about the lessons she learned from her parents, finding self-confidence and shares ways to stay high when the world feels low.
AdWeek
CBS News Temporarily Pauses Its Twitter Postings
The chaos that has befallen Twitter since Elon Musk’s arrival is now starting to affect news organizations. CBS News on Friday said that it was suspending all of its Twitter activity out of an “abundance of caution” as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the social media platform.
Comments / 0