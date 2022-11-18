Read full article on original website
Qatar World Cup 2022: U.S. President Joe Biden makes special phone call to players before USMNT vs. Wales game
The United States men's national team are preparing for their World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, and over the weekend the team received a special message of encouragement from President Joe Biden. The 46th President of the United States called coach Gregg Berhalter and the team on Friday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. local time as they were in what looked to be a large room at their hotel in Qatar.
World Cup scores, takeaways: Time for Argentina to panic, France fine without stars, goalkeepers shine
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup gifted us some massive moments and a couple of scoreless draws. Argentina, with Lionel Messi leading the charge and sitting with third shortest odds (+650) to win the entire tournament, were stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia. The Saudis came back from one goal down to score twice early in the second half and had their keeper Mohammed Al Yami produce huge saves. Our Igor Mello listed it among the top five upsets in tournament history, and it would be first or second in my book.
Manchester United terminate Cristiano Ronaldo contract with immediate effect after explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo will not wear a Manchester United uniform again. Just two days before the Portugal captain begins his World Cup campaign, United terminated their star forward's contract in a move that they described as mutual. The club had begun a process that could have led to Ronaldo being sacked...
