ASMSU general assembly recap: How has MSU made progress in the Title IX office since 2019?

You might have passed one of them in the hallway, or spotted one taking a sneaky photo of their meal in a campus dining hall. You might even have met them without knowing. They walk among us. They're a voice of the people, an anonymous mouthpiece for students' strong opinions of East Lansing's eats. They are the Michigan State University Food Critics.In fall of 2021, six friends realized they were talking quite a bit about the food served on campus. One joked they should document and review their experiences of the dining halls. Another stepped up and created an Instagram...
The university's official fall break is on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, which allows little time for out-of-state students to travel back home. The Fall 2022 Enrollment Report says out-of-state students make up 22.7% of the total undergraduate enrollment."I definitely think that we should get more time off because … traveling takes almost all day," criminal justice sophomore Agata Osmolska said.Traveling to the airport on a bus and being required to arrive at the airport two hours ahead of departure becomes a day-long transportation ride, nursing sophomore Abby Fogerty said. She has an exam on Wednesday afternoon and a flight...
A protest by student organizers with MSU's chapter of the Sunrise Movement was stopped by Spartan Stadium security during MSU's final home game against Indiana.During the game, Sunrise students stood at the top of the stands and unraveled banners reading "NO OIL MONEY" and "TRUSTEES: DIVEST NOW." Their protest is part of the group's larger push for full divestment from fossil fuels by MSU's Office of Investments and the board's investment committee.Comparative cultures and politics sophomore Jesse Estrada-White said that they stood with the signs visible for about ten minutes before the intervention. However, it may have felt longer than...
Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees. All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots...
Michigan State hockey senior forward Jagger Joshua released a statement on social media Monday evening stating he was called racial slurs "multiple times" by an Ohio State player during a game between the two teams at Munn Ice Arena on Nov. 11.In his statement, Joshua said a referee overheard the words and assessed a game misconduct penalty. OSU senior forward Kamil Sadlocha received the only 10-minute major of the game at the 10:39 mark of the second period. Joshua also said an investigation was conducted by the Big Ten in the days following the incident but no further action was...
In his final press conference of the regular season, Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker touched on this weekend's matchup against Penn State, last Saturday's brutal loss to Indiana and discussions of the current and future state of the roster. This past Saturday the Spartans suffered a bitterly disappointing 39-31 double overtime loss to the visiting Hoosiers. Despite out-gaining, out-processing and outplaying Indiana for the majority of the game, special teams' struggles and untimely turnovers ultimately doomed Michigan State. "Last week's game on Saturday obviously was a disappointment for all of us," Tucker said. "Our team knows how to have intentional focus...
Artspace, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit arts organization that creates affordable living spaces for artists and their businesses, is looking to bring a campus to East Lansing. In its second of six development steps, the project is beginning its art markets study to gauge the demand for arts and creative spaces in the area as well as site selection and design ideas.According to East Lansing's Artspace Feasibility Report, the six-month study will include three phases: survey preparation, data collection and analysis and reporting.At a East Lansing Downtown Development Authority, DDA, meeting Thursday the committee discussed the possibility of an additional $10,000 allocated...
A ceremony was held to showcase the new 8,400-square-foot learning space for Michigan State University's Department of African American and African Studies, or AAAS, on Thursday. The celebration included song, dance and a cleansing ritual. Initially, AAAS was introduced as a Ph.D. granting program in 2002. It was later added as an undergraduate minor in 2014. As of 2019, it now exists as a full major and department under the College of Arts and Letters. The department will now find a home on the second floor of North Kedzie Hall. It will include wellness and social rooms, a dance studio and more....
The MSU Student Organic Farm has provided over 2,000 pounds of fresh produce to food-insecure international families through the Student Parent Resource Center this month. Student Organic Farm interim director Laurie Thorp said they were able to connect with and give to families in need by partnering with MSU's RISE program and University Village Apartments - making the initiative a collaborative effort between four MSU entities."Many of the families said to us, this was the first fresh produce that they've had since they've gotten here," Thorp said. This week, as Thanksgiving approaches, student organizers distributed proteins for the first...
At 14 years old, environmental studies and sustainability senior Lauren Sawyer went on a backpacking trip in Washington. As she made her way across the region - which has, in recent years, been hit hard by heatwaves, wildfires and the requisite poor air-quality - she began learning about climate change and its effects. It was her connection to nature that first inspired her to get involved with climate science."For as long as I can remember I've always really loved going outside," Sawyer said.But as she grew older, her experiences gave her a more nuanced view of what climate activism can...
CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
Though one of the university's lesser-known resources, Stephen O. Murray and Keelung Hong Special Collections houses a multitude of rare materials in the MSU Libraries. The collection offers everything from comics to historical documents to students, administrators and the public."We have a huge collection, very broad both in topics and chronology," instruction and outreach librarian Ruth Ann Jones said. "The second oldest materials in our collection are about 800 years old, up to early 2022. The oldest thing is 3000 years old."MSU's Special Collections also hopes to both maintain and promote history, all while keeping the materials accessible to the...
Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
This fall, grab-and-go dining halls in Holden and Holmes Halls began offering reusable containers. Traditionally, to-go options are exclusively packaged in single-use plastic.The program was created and designed by Michigan State University students. Social relations and policy sophomore Sydnie Burnstein, who helped create the program, said the idea was a simple solution to a problem they saw. "A group of us in the Student Sustainable Leadership Committee got together last year, and we came up with this program," Burnstein said. "We met with a bunch of container vendors, figured out the app and just how we're going to conduct the...
MSU Health Care's remote monitoring program partnered with a company to bring accessible measurement devices to its patients. These devices record a variety of health data and send it automatically."It's sort of the future for how we're going to be dealing with medicine because … more and more, the outreach of medicine into people's homes, to engage patients where they are, is much more the direction that we're seeing health care moving towards," College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Churlsun Han said.Two main reasons drove the decision to partner with the company, called Higi Care Everyday, when coming into the...
Growing up in a poverty-stricken community in Haiti, mechanical engineering junior and Evans Scholar Jon Paul regularly went to school hungry. After school, Paul attempted to focus on his studies in a two-room household of eight people. In a song he listened to often, Bob Marley gave him his solution: "Education is key." "I knew education was the key to breaking my family out of the cycle of poverty," Paul said. "There was really no shortcut. I knew that." Paul's family did not work and had limited education. "It was a struggle every day," he said. As a freshman...
Today marks the national Transgender Day of Remembrance, or TDOR. In recognition, the Michigan State University Gender and Sexuality Campus Resource Center, or GSCC, joined other campus organizations to host a fire-lit vigil ceremony at Erickson Kiva to honor transgender lives lost due to violence. Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually, since its creation by Gwendolyn Ann Smith in 1999. Smith is a transgender rights activist who hosted a vigil for Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was murdered the year prior. Since then, Nov. 20 has been observed as a day to commemorate the transgender lives lost at...
For the past two months, controversy has shrouded MSU's Board of Trustees, president and administration. In that time, trustees have been publicly criticized for a lack of transparency, violating their code of ethics and failing to comply with Title IX certification requirements. Several university governing bodies voted no confidence in the Board of Trustees and the events that led to the resignation of former President Samuel Stanley Jr.As the top levels of MSU have publicly crumbled, so have student perceptions of the university. The controversies have caused psychology sophomore Jonathan Castro's trust in MSU to dwindle. "If they can't really handle...
For the first time in two years, MSU hosted its annual Global Festival at the Union: A long-standing tradition at MSU that serves as an educational celebration of different countries and cultures from around the world.The festival is free to anyone in the community who wants to learn about cultures that differ from their own. The event was complete with live performances of singing, dancing, traditional dance and martial arts."We give international students the stage to share their culture, things about their home countries or regions," communications and community outreach coordinator for the Office of International Students and Scholars Joy...
This week marks the fourth annual year of first-generation student appreciation week on campus. The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, is hosting events to increase awareness of the first-generation student community and connect students to resources.Included in this week's events were a resource fair, giveaways and a student-led roundtable discussion."It's just getting bigger and bigger," ASMSU assistant vice president for academic affairs Laura Graham. "Every year we have more partners and more attendees at the events, which is really cool to see." MSU TRIO is one of the organizations ASMSU partnered with. TRIO is part of the...
