World Cup 2022 Scores: Tuesday's Group Results and Wednesday's Schedule
The third day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was bookended by a stunning loss from one of the pre-tournament favorites and a win by the reigning champion. Argentina kicked off the four-game slate with a stunning 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi scored for the South American side, but that was an afterthought following the pair of goals netted by Saudi Arabia in the second half.
Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa Hailed as World Cup Legend After Penalty Save vs. Poland
Mexico settled for a 0-0 draw against Poland in its opening match of the 2022 World Cup. With little production from the attack, it was goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa who left as the hero for Mexico on Tuesday. He came through with the game's biggest moment, saving a penalty kick from Polish star Robert Lewandowski in the 58th minute:
Spain vs. Costa Rica: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
Spain is looking to make a deep run at its second straight major tournament at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Roja come into Qatar off a semifinal berth at Euro 2020 and as one of the two favorites to progress from Group E. Spain opens its group-stage slate against...
Lionel Messi, Argentina Suffer Historic Upset Loss to Saudi Arabia in 2022 World Cup
Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored second-half goals to lead Saudi Arabia to a stunning 2-1 upset victory over Argentina in a Group C opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi gave the Albiceleste a 1-0 lead by converting a penalty kick in the 10th minute, but the...
Report: Belgium Told by FIFA to Remove Word 'Love' from Away Shirt at 2022 World Cup
FIFA has instructed the Belgium men's national team to remove the world "love" from the collar of its away kit, according to Julien Laurens of ESPN, creating yet another controversy during Qatar's World Cup. Per that report, "a source told ESPN that FIFA were not even open to negotiation and...
‘I wouldn’t miss it’: Socceroos fans rise early to witness Australia’s loss to reigning champions France
The ecstasy was brief but deeply felt. At about 6.10am on a quiet Wednesday, a pub in Sydney’s CBD exploded with noise and chaos as Australia scored to lead against France in their opening World Cup match. For the next 18 minutes, as Australia led the world champions, the...
Fine Margins Will Decide USMNT's Success at the 2022 World Cup
The United States men's national team departed their first match of the World Cup with just one point taken from Wales, having squandered an opportunity that could have easily ended with three. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost points on the margins: poor chance creation despite a dominant first half, a moment...
Bukayo Saka, England Celebrated for Dominant Win vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Opener
England opened its 2022 World Cup campaign with a dominant 6-2 win over Iran in the first match of Group B play on Monday. Bukayo Saka scored a brace for England as part of a statement win that proved the Three Lions are a legitimate contender at this event. Jude...
Fans Rue Wasted Chances As Christian Pulisic, USA Draw with Wales at 2022 World Cup
The United States played a fantastic first half in their World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, dominating possession, creating fantastic chances and taking a 1-0 lead into the half. That made the ultimate 1-1 draw at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium all the more disappointing. Timothy Weah's 36th-minute finish was...
