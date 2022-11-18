ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel plays and lineup strategy for Tues., Nov. 22

Although we have a compact four-game slate on tap, it’s accompanied by a hefty injury report that’s littered with big names. A chunk of those appear headed for absences or are already confirmed out, helping keep some projected totals down and simultaneously opening up some solid value options.
NBA

Yahoo NBA DFS Lineup of the Day: Nov. 22

Building the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools, including DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and more. Below is today’s Yahoo...
NBA

How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture

Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS primer: Nov. 22

This is another strange slate of scheduling. We have a rare off day on Thursday for Thanksgiving, leading to some chaotic DFS days. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday are all ginormous cards, while this Tuesday slate is the smallest of the week. We have just four games making up this main card, and it will be insane in terms of injuries. Denver, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Memphis have all been bombarded by the injury bug over recent weeks, and those make up half the teams on this slate.
NBA

Reports: Jazz's Mike Conley out with left knee strain

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly will miss time after sustaining a knee injury, per multiple reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley will be out at least two weeks with what the team has listed on the injury report as a popliteus strain of his left leg. However, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports that team sources say that diagnosis is not necessarily correct.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat

The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

NBABet's Best NBA Bets for Sunday

The NBA season continues on Sunday with an eight-game slate that rides through the afternoon into the evening. Our experts Alex Hinton and Jim Turvey have two best bets, a pair of player prop overs, for you to tail. Check out their picks and analysis below. >> Download The Action...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBA

2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions

This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Pelicans shootaround update: Trey Murphy status vs. Warriors will be determined in pregame

Based on his own optimistic comments and an upgrade to probable on Sunday’s injury report, New Orleans is expected to get Zion Williamson back in the lineup Monday vs. Golden State (7 p.m., Bally Sports, NBA TV, 99.5 FM), after a three-game injury absence (foot). The Pelicans are also hoping second-year forward and recent starter Trey Murphy won’t miss any games from his own right foot contusion, but that will determined prior to tip-off in the Smoothie King Center.
KANSAS STATE
NBA

Coup’s Takeaways: Adebayo Returns But Cavaliers Ride Second-Quarter Run To Comfortable Victory

1. With Miami again shorthanded despite getting Bam Adebayo (21 points on 14 shots) back in the starting lineup, this one at least had the early-going look of one that might repeat Friday’s effort against Washington when the Wizards struggled against the zone defense and the HEAT almost rode an early lead to the finish line. Cleveland was getting pretty good looks from three in that first quarter, but the HEAT were only down one headed into the second and we’ve seen them hang around with every manner of opponent no matter who they have available.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 11.22.2022

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 121, Boston 107. (Bulls 7-10, 5-5 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 28 pts. Boston: Tatum: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Boston: Tatum: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5. Boston: Smart: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Andre Drummond had 10 rebounds...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Early stats on 'take fouls' & bench decorum rule changes

Not everyone in the NBA is thrilled about the greater penalty attached this season to “take” fouls, those intentional, fast-break thwarting violations that spoil some of the sport’s most entertaining moments before they even get started. Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and more...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBA

Johnny Juzang Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz two-way guard Johnny Juzang:. Juzang was examined Tuesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a full thickness tear (Grade 3 sprain) in his right wrist, which he suffered while playing with the Stars against the G League Ignite on Nov. 18. He will be reevaluated in 10-14 days.
NBA

Trey Murphy lll doubtful for Wednesday game vs. Spurs

Coming off a six-game homestand, the Pelicans are back on the road for their next two games. After leaving during the first quarter of the Celtics game on 11/18, Pelicans forward Trey Murphy lll (right foot contusion) is listed as doubtful ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Joel Embiid to miss 2 games with mid-foot sprain

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid will be out of the lineup again, the team announced today. Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain that will keep him out of the 76ers’ upcoming back-to-back games: at home vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday (7:30 ET, TNT) and on the road Wednesday vs. the Charlotte Hornets (7 ET, NBA League Pass). After that, the team says Embiid’s status will be reevaluated.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy