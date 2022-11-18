Read full article on original website
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel plays and lineup strategy for Tues., Nov. 22
Although we have a compact four-game slate on tap, it’s accompanied by a hefty injury report that’s littered with big names. A chunk of those appear headed for absences or are already confirmed out, helping keep some projected totals down and simultaneously opening up some solid value options.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to establish consistency, host the Hornets Sunday
The Wizards are off to a solid start at 9-7 but are seeking to establish consistency and identity as the season wears on. Tonight will be a good opportunity to build on that as they host a struggling Hornets team. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena...
NBA
Yahoo NBA DFS Lineup of the Day: Nov. 22
Building the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools, including DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and more. Below is today’s Yahoo...
NBA
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture
Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS primer: Nov. 22
This is another strange slate of scheduling. We have a rare off day on Thursday for Thanksgiving, leading to some chaotic DFS days. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday are all ginormous cards, while this Tuesday slate is the smallest of the week. We have just four games making up this main card, and it will be insane in terms of injuries. Denver, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Memphis have all been bombarded by the injury bug over recent weeks, and those make up half the teams on this slate.
NBA
Reports: Jazz's Mike Conley out with left knee strain
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly will miss time after sustaining a knee injury, per multiple reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley will be out at least two weeks with what the team has listed on the injury report as a popliteus strain of his left leg. However, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports that team sources say that diagnosis is not necessarily correct.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat
The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
NBA
"Keep The Vibe Alive" | Utah Begins Life Without Mike Conley Against The Clippers On Monday
The Utah Jazz are about to experience life without Mike Conley. After taking a severe fall during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Portland, Conley left the game with a left knee injury and never returned. While Jazz Nation waited for news all Sunday, the diagnosis is much more comforting than initially anticipated.
NBA
NBABet's Best NBA Bets for Sunday
The NBA season continues on Sunday with an eight-game slate that rides through the afternoon into the evening. Our experts Alex Hinton and Jim Turvey have two best bets, a pair of player prop overs, for you to tail. Check out their picks and analysis below. >> Download The Action...
NBA
2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions
This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Trey Murphy status vs. Warriors will be determined in pregame
Based on his own optimistic comments and an upgrade to probable on Sunday’s injury report, New Orleans is expected to get Zion Williamson back in the lineup Monday vs. Golden State (7 p.m., Bally Sports, NBA TV, 99.5 FM), after a three-game injury absence (foot). The Pelicans are also hoping second-year forward and recent starter Trey Murphy won’t miss any games from his own right foot contusion, but that will determined prior to tip-off in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: Adebayo Returns But Cavaliers Ride Second-Quarter Run To Comfortable Victory
1. With Miami again shorthanded despite getting Bam Adebayo (21 points on 14 shots) back in the starting lineup, this one at least had the early-going look of one that might repeat Friday’s effort against Washington when the Wizards struggled against the zone defense and the HEAT almost rode an early lead to the finish line. Cleveland was getting pretty good looks from three in that first quarter, but the HEAT were only down one headed into the second and we’ve seen them hang around with every manner of opponent no matter who they have available.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.22.2022
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 121, Boston 107. (Bulls 7-10, 5-5 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 28 pts. Boston: Tatum: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Boston: Tatum: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5. Boston: Smart: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Andre Drummond had 10 rebounds...
NBA
Early stats on 'take fouls' & bench decorum rule changes
Not everyone in the NBA is thrilled about the greater penalty attached this season to “take” fouls, those intentional, fast-break thwarting violations that spoil some of the sport’s most entertaining moments before they even get started. Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and more...
NBA
Johnny Juzang Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz two-way guard Johnny Juzang:. Juzang was examined Tuesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a full thickness tear (Grade 3 sprain) in his right wrist, which he suffered while playing with the Stars against the G League Ignite on Nov. 18. He will be reevaluated in 10-14 days.
NBA
Trey Murphy lll doubtful for Wednesday game vs. Spurs
Coming off a six-game homestand, the Pelicans are back on the road for their next two games. After leaving during the first quarter of the Celtics game on 11/18, Pelicans forward Trey Murphy lll (right foot contusion) is listed as doubtful ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
76ers Welcome Brooklyn Nets Before Hitting the Road | Gameday Report 17/82
The 76ers (8-8) prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets (8-9) in their next game on Tuesday night. The Sixers will then travel to Charlotte for the second half of a back-to-back that tips off a three-game road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Sixers announced Monday that Joel Embiid will...
NBA
Joel Embiid to miss 2 games with mid-foot sprain
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid will be out of the lineup again, the team announced today. Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain that will keep him out of the 76ers’ upcoming back-to-back games: at home vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday (7:30 ET, TNT) and on the road Wednesday vs. the Charlotte Hornets (7 ET, NBA League Pass). After that, the team says Embiid’s status will be reevaluated.
