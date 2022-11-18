ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

SB Nation

The Chiefs made a mockery after the AFC West again after all

This year was supposed to be different. The Chiefs were losing Tyreek Hill and coming off a season where they didn’t even make the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Chargers spent a lot of money and draft capital to go and get Khalil Mack, JC Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SB Nation

Zach Wilson needs to grow the hell up and stop acting like a child

Zach Wilson has been a terrible quarterback since the Jets took him with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but horrific performance is far from the biggest problem now. Teams have an immense amount of patience when it comes to bad quarterback play, assuming the player is still growing, they’re well-liked, and most importantly that they take accountability for their actions.
SB Nation

Lane Kiffin trolls reports of him leaving to take the Auburn job

Much like the rest of us, Lane Kiffin is extremely online. Kiffin posts memes, reports about other coaches (namely Nick Saban), and the occasional Bible verse just to keep the account wholesome. Yesterday, Kiffin was involved in a bombshell rumor that he was leaving Oxford to take the head coaching...
AUBURN, AL

