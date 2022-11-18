When Derrick Cannon first started drinking, he drifted toward ciders because he didn’t like the taste of beer. The available boozy ciders he found — the big names like Angry Orchard and Woodchuck on practically every store shelf — were too sweet for his liking. Those ciders, though, sent him on a journey that ended with him opening Distinct Cider Room (46 Lois Avenue), Greenville’s first cider bar and cidery.

