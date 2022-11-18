Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
FOX Carolina
Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
gsabizwire.com
Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville
Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
Eater
A Tale of Two Cider-Makers in Greenville, South Carolina
When Derrick Cannon first started drinking, he drifted toward ciders because he didn’t like the taste of beer. The available boozy ciders he found — the big names like Angry Orchard and Woodchuck on practically every store shelf — were too sweet for his liking. Those ciders, though, sent him on a journey that ended with him opening Distinct Cider Room (46 Lois Avenue), Greenville’s first cider bar and cidery.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville dining group celebrates 17 years by opening another restaurant
After 17 years of building a restaurant empire in Greenville, the Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated the opening of its eighth restaurant, The Vista, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The casual dining neighborhood restaurant, which is named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, is located at 2017 Augusta St....
Free Thanksgiving Dinner to be hosted in Greer
There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.
wspa.com
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
greenvillejournal.com
Improvements to Swamp Rabbit Trail nearly finished
A number of improvements to the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail are nearly finished, according to the city of Greenville. The city-county partnership will allow users to travel from downtown Greenville to Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research through the trail’s Green Line soon. The five-mile addition will run along the north side of Laurens Road.
WYFF4.com
Planning to holiday shop on Woodruff Road in Greenville? Police have some tips, tricks to help
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are planning on shopping in the Woodruff Road area of Greenville, along with thousands of other shoppers, police have some tips and tricks to help you along the way. Beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend, the Greenville Police Department will monitor key intersections...
wspa.com
Anderson involves community to create 20-year development plan
Anderson involves community to create 20-year development plan
Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel
The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
FOX Carolina
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Henderson County tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game. Yoni Davila bought his lucky ticket from Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, according to the Lottery.
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
Greenville accepting canned food for reduced parking ticket fees
Greenville Parking Services said starting Monday, 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 dollars off any parking citation given out by the city.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter space
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we continue to settle into the cold season— having a roof over your head becomes even more critical. Across the upstate the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow and local governments are trying to meet the needs. Three weeks ago, Spartanburg...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WYFF4.com
Teen was found dead in Greenville hotel, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen has been found dead in a hotel room in Greenville, according to Greenville County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that Landon Chance Poston, 14, of Greenville, was found dead on Monday in a hotel room at InTown Suites Extended Stay. There were no obvious...
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: 4 FREE tickets to Disney on Ice in Greenville, SC
Want to win 4 FREE tickets to Opening Night of Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate at 7 PM on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 in Greenville, SC. Ticket prices start at $20 so this is an $80 prize!!. Deadline for entry is NOON on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022. Good luck!
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
