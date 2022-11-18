ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Park, MI

21 soot-covered puppies rescued from burning home in Allen Park

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

ALLEN PARK (WWJ) - Fire crews responding to a burning home overnight in Allen Park pulled of a miraculous rescue of nearly a dozen young lives just in the nick of time, officials said.

The Allen Park Fire Department said in a post to social media that firefighters working the scene of a housefire around midnight last night were able to extinguish flames and saved 21 puppies that were discovered in the basement.

According to authorities, the young dogs were beginning to get coated with soot from the fire that broke out on the first floor of the home when they were found.

No humans or puppies were injured in the incident.

