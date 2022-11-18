Matthew Stafford missed the Rams’ Week 10 game against the Cardinals due to a concussion. Not only did Los Angeles lose the game 27-17, but now the defending champs will be without Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp for at least four weeks. Stafford is having one of the worst seasons of any QB the year after winning the championship; he has finished as a QB1 exactly once, in Week 2 against the Falcons. He seems to be back on track for a Week 11 return, but where do things stand? And should fantasy managers deploy them in their lineups? Here’s what we know.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO