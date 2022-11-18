Read full article on original website
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
Jalen Ramsey wants Odell Beckham Jr. back but thinks he'll go to 1 of these 2 teams
Each time the Rams lose, it’s not just their playoff odds that decrease. Their chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. do, too. Beckham is looking to join a contender as he nears a full recovery from an ACL tear, taking his time in picking his next team. The Rams...
fantasypros.com
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: Week 12 (Fantasy Football)
Just when we thought Alabama was out of the Playoff, two Pac-12 teams blow it at home, and if Baylor and UCLA beat #4 TCU and #7 USC, respectively, this weekend, then the Tide could be rolling into Week 13 as the #6 seed. And then the controversy begins because 2 of the teams ahead of them will lose as Michigan plays OSU and LSU will play Georgia in the SEC Championship. Buckle up, folks! As always, CJ Lang and Britt Sanders will guide you this college football season through all the storylines, player profiles, and game previews you will need. Enjoy!
fantasypros.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) questionable for Week 11
Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) was limited in practice all week long and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Ravens are already without J.K. Dobbins (knee), and now it looks like Edwards' status is iffy, too. The 27-year-old has...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 12 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)
We’re officially in the home stretch, fam. Most of us have three regular (fantasy football) season games left. Squeak out that six seed, earn your first-round bye, or simply play spoiler. There are always reasons to keep your foot on the waiver wire gas pedal. Here are some names that stick out to me after the early football slate today.
fantasypros.com
D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) activated to active roster
D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) has been activated to Detroit's active roster ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants. (Field Yates on Twitter) Chark has been on injured reserve for a large chunk of the season due to an ankle injury he was dealing with, but he has since gotten better and will be well enough to play on Sunday. The team may limit his snaps in his return game, but he could have streaming value when he's fully unleashed.
fantasypros.com
Will Matthew Stafford Play in Week 11? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Matthew Stafford missed the Rams’ Week 10 game against the Cardinals due to a concussion. Not only did Los Angeles lose the game 27-17, but now the defending champs will be without Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp for at least four weeks. Stafford is having one of the worst seasons of any QB the year after winning the championship; he has finished as a QB1 exactly once, in Week 2 against the Falcons. He seems to be back on track for a Week 11 return, but where do things stand? And should fantasy managers deploy them in their lineups? Here’s what we know.
fantasypros.com
Will Mark Andrews Play in Week 11? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Mark Andrews has been dealing with shoulder and knee injuries that have kept him limited since Week 7 and caused him to sit out in Week 9. When he is healthy, he joins Travis Kelce atop the tight end rankings, and many fantasy managers spent a second-round pick on him. Coming off Baltimore’s Week 10 bye, there is optimism that Andrews will return and be healthy enough to produce the elite numbers we’ve all come to expect. So will Mark Andrews play in Week 11? Here’s where things stand.
Fantasy football defense rankings, Week 11: From elite to streamable
You’ve got your fantasy football lineup all but set for the week, with a few tweaks to be made here and there as Sunday’s slate of games is ready to kick off. But you’re trying to optimize your lineup to make sure you get the most points. And that’s why you have to make sure your D/ST position has the best possible squad to win you the week.
fantasypros.com
Colt McCoy not on injury report for Monday
Colt McCoy is not on Arizona's injury report ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) McCoy was dealing with a knee issue that initially jeopardized his status for Monday, but he wasn't listed on the team's injury report and is presumably set to play on Monday. The status of Kyler Murray (hamstring) remains up in the air still, so it's unknown if the veteran will get the start or not.
fantasypros.com
Will Kyler Murray Play in Week 11? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Kyler Murray missed Week 10’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury, which continues to linger leading up to the Cardinals’ Monday Night Football game against the 49ers. Arizona pulled out a win with Colt McCoy at the helm against a depleted Rams team, but fantasy managers aren’t planning to ride McCoy into the fantasy playoffs. Murray has finished as a QB1 in seven of the nine games in which he has played and is trending toward playing on Monday. Where do things stand? Here’s what we know.
Ravens release final injury report for Week 11 matchup vs. Panthers
The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 as they look to extend their winning streak to four games and improve their record to 7-3 on the year. They’ll be looking to get more guys back healthy, and could see a few key players return on Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson: Broncos turn over play-calling duties to Klint Kubiak
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is turning over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak. (NFL.com) To paraphrase the immortal words of Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, anything different is good when it comes to the Broncos offense. Kubiak was the play-caller for the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2021 when the team had an explosive offense, albeit with much better playmakers than Denver currently boasts. Despite the change, don't expect the Broncos offense to look anything like what fantasy managers thought it would prior to the season, and continue to temper expectations.
fantasypros.com
Ezekiel Elliott officially questionable for Sunday
According to The Athletic's Alec Lewis, RB Ezekiel Elliott is being listed as questionable by the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Alec Lewis on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Elliott, who has been an ironman throughout his NFL career, has missed his last two games with a knee...
fantasypros.com
Taylor Heinicke expected to remain starter going forward
Heinicke has led the Commanders to an impressive turnaround after taking over for Carson Wentz in Week 6, winning three of his last four games, including last week's upset win over the Eagles. Wentz is on the mend but there's little doubt that Heinicke has been more effective. Heinicke remaining the starting quarterback is good news for Terry McLaurin, who has been a much more viable option over the last several weeks than he was with Wentz.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Questions loom, but start Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara
The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially looming as significant absences. However, you'll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White -- and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams' top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
fantasypros.com
Cordarrelle Patterson scores 103-yard kickoff return touchdown in Week 11
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed 10 times for 52 yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards in Atlanta's Week 11 victory versus Chicago. He added a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown but lost a fumble. Fantasy Impact:. Patterson salvaged his fantasy afternoon with a 103-yard kickoff return for...
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
fantasypros.com
Mike Williams (ankle) good to go for Sunday Night Football
Williams' return will possibly come alongside teammate Keenan Allen's as well, rendering the Chargers back to full health on offense. If he returns, Williams' high-ankle sprain will end up having cost him only two games in total. Even if his snaps are somewhat limited on Sunday, Williams' big-play appeal is enough to warrant insertion into season-long fantasy lineups as a WR2.
fantasypros.com
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) cleared for Week 11
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) practiced in full on Friday and has been removed from the injury report. He will play against the Chargers this weekend, barring a setback. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Valdes-Scantling and teammate Kadarius Toney are both projected for big games with Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and JuJu...
