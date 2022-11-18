ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Significant Manchester United news has soccer world buzzing

Important Manchester United news was reported on Tuesday and had the soccer world buzzing. The club might finally be up for sale. On Tuesday, a Sky News report from England said that the Glazer family intends to sell Manchester United. Sky Sports News also tweeted Tuesday, “According to Sky News, the Glazer family are exploring Read more... The post Significant Manchester United news has soccer world buzzing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament on Tuesday. FIFA said the charge was brought “due to chants” at the game against Qatar on Sunday and cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination.

