Read full article on original website
Related
Significant Manchester United news has soccer world buzzing
Important Manchester United news was reported on Tuesday and had the soccer world buzzing. The club might finally be up for sale. On Tuesday, a Sky News report from England said that the Glazer family intends to sell Manchester United. Sky Sports News also tweeted Tuesday, “According to Sky News, the Glazer family are exploring Read more... The post Significant Manchester United news has soccer world buzzing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
World Cup opener seen by 7.2 million US viewers
Sunday's game was seen by millions of fans in the U.S. across multiple networks and in multiple languages, on broadcast and streaming services.
FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament on Tuesday. FIFA said the charge was brought “due to chants” at the game against Qatar on Sunday and cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination.
TODAY.com
World Cup European teams say they won’t wear ‘OneLove’ LGBTQ armbands after FIFA threats
The captains of soccer teams representing seven European nations in the World Cup will not wear armbands supporting the LGBTQ community in matches after FIFA threatened to punish the players. The football associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland said in a statement their captains had intended...
Comments / 0