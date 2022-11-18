Florida State coach Mike Norvell discuses the rout of Louisiana. MIKE NORVELL: Just first off, really proud of our football team. You know, coming into this week, we really challenged ourselves. Could we continue to take the proper steps to go get better. Being back at home was great. Appreciate the crowd, the atmosphere. Early kickoff. From the minute we got off the bus this morning with the legacy walk, it was a lot of energy. Grateful for our fan base. So proud of our players. The way they've been working in practice, the way they've competed with each other, challenging themselves, trying to make themselves uncomfortable in the steps that are necessary to go out there and improve, we needed to start fast today. It was something that, you know, we talked about as a football team. I was so proud of our offense. Took the first drive, went down and got a score. Defense was able to create a stop. We just kind of built upon that throughout the first half. I think we scored 35 in the first half. They were able to get the field goal late. But even in that sequence, we didn't want any points on the board. But to see our guys hold there before half, not allow them to get in the end zone, I was really proud of our team.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO