FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scarlet Nation
Notes, stats and storylines from FSU's rout of Louisiana
FSU (8-3) made quick work of Louisiana, which received a $1.4 million guarantee, scoring a season high in points. The Seminoles ran for 251 yards on 45 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry). They surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight game, and FSU ran for five touchdowns — giving them 25 and surpassing the 21 they accumulated in 2021.
First Impressions: FSU rolls past Louisiana for 8th win of season
Florida State rolled to its eighth win of the season and its fourth dominating win in a row with a 49-17 win over the Louisiana on Saturday night. For the fourth consecutive week the Seminoles quickly proved they were the far superior team on the field as they did just about whatever they wanted offensively to take a 35-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. And defensively, FSU was just as dominant as it has been in its last three outings.
Osceola video: Scott, Ward, Lovett, Lundy
Florida State offensive lineman Robert Scott, running back Treshaun Ward, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and linebacker DJ Lundy talk after the 49-17 win over Louisiana. What has been the key for offensive line improvement?. "I'd say working together as a unit every day. We're choosing to come watch film together....
Quote book and video: Mike Norvell on rout of Louisiana
Florida State coach Mike Norvell discuses the rout of Louisiana. MIKE NORVELL: Just first off, really proud of our football team. You know, coming into this week, we really challenged ourselves. Could we continue to take the proper steps to go get better. Being back at home was great. Appreciate the crowd, the atmosphere. Early kickoff. From the minute we got off the bus this morning with the legacy walk, it was a lot of energy. Grateful for our fan base. So proud of our players. The way they've been working in practice, the way they've competed with each other, challenging themselves, trying to make themselves uncomfortable in the steps that are necessary to go out there and improve, we needed to start fast today. It was something that, you know, we talked about as a football team. I was so proud of our offense. Took the first drive, went down and got a score. Defense was able to create a stop. We just kind of built upon that throughout the first half. I think we scored 35 in the first half. They were able to get the field goal late. But even in that sequence, we didn't want any points on the board. But to see our guys hold there before half, not allow them to get in the end zone, I was really proud of our team.
Column: No use waiting for the other shoe to drop. This FSU team is good
It’s ok to admit you were wondering when the other shoe was going to drop.The last two weeks have been rife opportunities for the Florida State football team to have a letdown. And we have had to s...
