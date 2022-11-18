ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hangs himself behind iconic Central Park amphitheater: NYPD

By Brian Brant
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man believed to be in his 50s hanged himself near a famed Central Park amphitheater on Friday morning, police said.

The man was discovered around 7:10 a.m. unconscious and unresponsive in the gazebo at East Drive and East 72nd Street, behind the popular Naumburg Bandshell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man was not immediately identified.

If you are in a crisis or have a family member or friend who needs help, you are not alone. Contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

