The catch-and-run Niners race to victory. One of the top yards-after-catch teams in the NFL thrived against one of the league's worst at preventing additional yards from being gained after receptions. Just take a look at two of San Francisco's touchdowns Monday night: a 39-yard reception for George Kittle on a play in which he was expected to gain four yards after catch, but ended up with 18, and a 32-yard reception for Kittle in which the tight end picked up every yard on the play after the catch. San Francisco finished with 153 receiving yards gained after the catch, according to Next Gen Stats, which accounted for nearly 40 percent of their total yards in the game. That's been the 49ers' modus operandi for this entire season, helping them to a ninth-place ranking in big plays and sixth in yards per play entering Monday night, and they didn't deviate in Week 11.

WASHINGTON, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO