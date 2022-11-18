ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs show they're poised for another deep playoff run

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- For a few minutes Sunday night, it was possible to imagine what the Los Angeles Chargers would be capable of if they were intact. Keenan Allen was catching deep passes from Justin Herbert, and the running game was slashing through the Kansas City Chiefs defense that suddenly had to beware of offensive weapons again, and the Chargers had a late lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

2023 NFL Draft prospect Hendon Hooker suffers season-ending injury in Tennessee loss

The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating defeat this weekend, and their star 2023 NFL Draft prospect is now out for the remainder of the season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a torn ACL in his left knee on Saturday night in the Volunteers' 63-38 loss to South Carolina, the school announced on Sunday. The sixth-year senior's college career is now over.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high

Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
NFL

Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon's run in Denver is over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos waived the veteran running back, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the move. Cutting Gordon comes after another mistake-filled game in which the running back again fumbled near the...
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-7-0 COACHING NEWS. Offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler has been fired following an incident...
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 12 waiver wire

This is typically the time of year we start searching for that random running back that comes from nowhere to carry our teams through the fantasy playoffs. Anyone remember David Johnson (who, incidentally, came out of nowhere to play for the Saints in Week 11)? At this point in his 2015 rookie season, Johnson was a TD-dependent FLEX play and the RB36 on the year. Then he averaged 20.6 fantasy points per game over the final six weeks (RB1 over that span) to win many their leagues. We've also had wild finishes from guys like Bilal Powell, Damien Williams, Joique Bell ... heck, Rashaad Penny was on most waiver wires before his Week 14 explosion last season -- then he was the uncontested RB1 through the fantasy playoffs.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

Thirty-two players nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. Created in 2014, the award honors the...
NFL

Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit

Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ranking the 28 semifinalists

I love the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really don't love having to rank the 28 semifinalists for the Class of 2023. Providing a pecking order for this list, which was publicly revealed on Tuesday, is an impossible task. I watched most of these players growing up, and I have an affinity for all of them. But sometimes in life, you have to make tough choices. So this is my plight. Guess it's time to take the plunge.
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'getting better in all areas'

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett showed flashes of progress in Sunday's 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Pickett had a stellar first half Sunday and improved his pocket awareness, stepping up through pressure several times to make plays. Pittsburgh went on to score 30 points for the first time this season, and Pickett had his second consecutive game without a turnover.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Cardinals on Monday night

The catch-and-run Niners race to victory. One of the top yards-after-catch teams in the NFL thrived against one of the league's worst at preventing additional yards from being gained after receptions. Just take a look at two of San Francisco's touchdowns Monday night: a 39-yard reception for George Kittle on a play in which he was expected to gain four yards after catch, but ended up with 18, and a 32-yard reception for Kittle in which the tight end picked up every yard on the play after the catch. San Francisco finished with 153 receiving yards gained after the catch, according to Next Gen Stats, which accounted for nearly 40 percent of their total yards in the game. That's been the 49ers' modus operandi for this entire season, helping them to a ninth-place ranking in big plays and sixth in yards per play entering Monday night, and they didn't deviate in Week 11.
WASHINGTON, CA
NFL

Giants rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered torn ACL vs. Lions

The New York Giants lost another wide receiver for the rest of the 2022 campaign. Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's 31-18 oss to the Detroit Lions, coach Brian Daboll announced Monday morning. It's a brutal ending for the second-round rookie, who was just beginning to find a more...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy