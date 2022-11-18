Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Related
NFL
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett turns over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak
Looking to spark an injury-depleted offense and help his struggling quarterback find a rhythm, Nathaniel Hackett is making the biggest change of his young tenure as Broncos head coach:. Hackett is turning over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, who will send in the calls to Russell Wilson starting...
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs show they're poised for another deep playoff run
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- For a few minutes Sunday night, it was possible to imagine what the Los Angeles Chargers would be capable of if they were intact. Keenan Allen was catching deep passes from Justin Herbert, and the running game was slashing through the Kansas City Chiefs defense that suddenly had to beware of offensive weapons again, and the Chargers had a late lead.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft prospect Hendon Hooker suffers season-ending injury in Tennessee loss
The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating defeat this weekend, and their star 2023 NFL Draft prospect is now out for the remainder of the season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker sustained a torn ACL in his left knee on Saturday night in the Volunteers' 63-38 loss to South Carolina, the school announced on Sunday. The sixth-year senior's college career is now over.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
NFL
Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' latest blowout loss to 49ers: 'We've got to flush it'
The Arizona Cardinals were destroyed in front of a national audience in Mexico City, getting thumped, 38-10, by division rival San Francisco on Monday night. The loss dropped the Cards to 4-7 and marked the fourth game Arizona has lost by 10-plus points. "We've got to flush it," coach Kliff...
NFL
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was visibly animated on the sideline immediately after his team's game-winning stop against the Colts, forcibly ridding himself of his headset before jumping onto the bench to holler at a pack of Philadelphia fans. For Sirianni, it was more than just a win that improves...
NFL
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy set to start vs. 49ers as Kyler Murray continues to deal with hamstring injury
Colt McCoy is in line to make his second consecutive start for the Arizona Cardinals as the NFL prepares to kick off from Mexico City tonight. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that McCoy appears set to start against the San Francisco 49ers, per sources informed of the situation, as Kyler Murray continues to deal with a hamstring injury.
NFL
Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon
Melvin Gordon's run in Denver is over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos waived the veteran running back, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the move. Cutting Gordon comes after another mistake-filled game in which the running back again fumbled near the...
NFL
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will remain as OC following arrest
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that the team will move forward with Todd Downing as offensive coordinator following Downing's arrest for driving under the influence on Nov. 18. Vrabel added that Downing's status could change pending the legal process and a decision from the NFL on any...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 22
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-7-0 COACHING NEWS. Offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler has been fired following an incident...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 12 waiver wire
This is typically the time of year we start searching for that random running back that comes from nowhere to carry our teams through the fantasy playoffs. Anyone remember David Johnson (who, incidentally, came out of nowhere to play for the Saints in Week 11)? At this point in his 2015 rookie season, Johnson was a TD-dependent FLEX play and the RB36 on the year. Then he averaged 20.6 fantasy points per game over the final six weeks (RB1 over that span) to win many their leagues. We've also had wild finishes from guys like Bilal Powell, Damien Williams, Joique Bell ... heck, Rashaad Penny was on most waiver wires before his Week 14 explosion last season -- then he was the uncontested RB1 through the fantasy playoffs.
NFL
Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'
New York Jet rookie receiver Garrett Wilson vented following Sunday's pathetic offensive performance in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, during which the club put up a measly 103 total yards. "This s--- is sorry," Wilson said. "We're out here looking sorry -- and we know that we're...
NFL
Thirty-two players nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. Created in 2014, the award honors the...
NFL
Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit
Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
NFL
NFL Week 11 heroes: Travis Kelce, Marcus Jones and Mike McCarthy among Sunday's biggest stars
Andy Dalton told the critics -- like me -- to pipe down by offering up near perfection in the Saints' 27-20 win over the Rams. Completing 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champs? Not too shabby, even though Los Angeles is scuffling through a serious hangover season.
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ranking the 28 semifinalists
I love the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really don't love having to rank the 28 semifinalists for the Class of 2023. Providing a pecking order for this list, which was publicly revealed on Tuesday, is an impossible task. I watched most of these players growing up, and I have an affinity for all of them. But sometimes in life, you have to make tough choices. So this is my plight. Guess it's time to take the plunge.
NFL
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'getting better in all areas'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett showed flashes of progress in Sunday's 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Pickett had a stellar first half Sunday and improved his pocket awareness, stepping up through pressure several times to make plays. Pittsburgh went on to score 30 points for the first time this season, and Pickett had his second consecutive game without a turnover.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Cardinals on Monday night
The catch-and-run Niners race to victory. One of the top yards-after-catch teams in the NFL thrived against one of the league's worst at preventing additional yards from being gained after receptions. Just take a look at two of San Francisco's touchdowns Monday night: a 39-yard reception for George Kittle on a play in which he was expected to gain four yards after catch, but ended up with 18, and a 32-yard reception for Kittle in which the tight end picked up every yard on the play after the catch. San Francisco finished with 153 receiving yards gained after the catch, according to Next Gen Stats, which accounted for nearly 40 percent of their total yards in the game. That's been the 49ers' modus operandi for this entire season, helping them to a ninth-place ranking in big plays and sixth in yards per play entering Monday night, and they didn't deviate in Week 11.
NFL
Giants rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered torn ACL vs. Lions
The New York Giants lost another wide receiver for the rest of the 2022 campaign. Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's 31-18 oss to the Detroit Lions, coach Brian Daboll announced Monday morning. It's a brutal ending for the second-round rookie, who was just beginning to find a more...
NFL
Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' win in Mexico City: 'One of the coolest experiences I've ever been a part of'
The San Francisco 49ers were designated the road team for Monday night's 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, but Estadio Azteca teemed with Niners fans who buzzed from start to finish during the blowout. "I love San Francisco, but if we couldn't be there, I'd love to...
Comments / 0