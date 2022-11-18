MPD searches for new suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case
MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis police are now searching for a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.
Police say Jermarcus Johnson is now wanted after being developed as a suspect in the case.
MPD has described Johnson as a medium-complexion black male with deadlocks, standing 5’7″ and weighing around 150 pounds.
If you have any information or know of Jemarcus Johnson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
