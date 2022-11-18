ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD searches for new suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case

WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJtrl_0jFycWFf00

MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis police are now searching for a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Police say Jermarcus Johnson is now wanted after being developed as a suspect in the case.

MPD has described Johnson as a medium-complexion black male with deadlocks, standing 5’7″ and weighing around 150 pounds.

If you have any information or know of Jemarcus Johnson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

This is a developing story. We will update this page with more information soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 23

Vasheta Ritter
4d ago

They’ll find him ..just a matter of time. Remember there is a hotline to call to rat him out! And get a little money for the effort. But do the right thing and just call and turn him in!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Newest suspect in Young Dolph murder case makes first court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fourth suspect accused in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Jermarcus Johnson was arrested Friday and faces a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. “If you are convicted that offense carries anywhere between 15 and 60 years in prison,” Judge Coffee said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Bond set for fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis judge has assigned bond to the fourth suspect in the murder of Young Dolph. Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, a year after the rapper was killed in South Memphis. Johnson’s bond has been set at $300,000. He is facing one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. It happened on Sunday at the store on Elvis Presley Boulevard. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the store through the automotive section after allegedly throwing a 4-way tire […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Hickory Hill shoe store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. Keith Cannon said he sat in disbelief watching the video on his phone as at least 20 thieves almost stripped his store bare.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen injured in Parkway Village shooting, one detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenage girl is injured following a shooting in Parkway Village Monday night. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Curtis Street. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police say a male has been...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Witness recounts fatal Faxon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are sharing more details about the fatal shooting that happened on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. The victim was Dwight Payne. He was found unresponsive and taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Detectives revealed that a woman was with Payne when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man dies after shooting in Frayser

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the shooting victim in this incident did not survive his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured following a shooting in Frayser Monday night. Officers responded to the shooting in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove. Police say the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. They have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested for driving under the influence escapes in handcuffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man stopped in Tunica County for traffic violations and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence is now considered a fugitive. Tunica County sheriff’s deputies said Devin Dean, 21, was in handcuffs when he made a run for it early Saturday morning near Highway 61. Deputies said they stopped […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Frayser shooting leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One male shooting victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after he was shot Monday night in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. He later died from his injuries. Memphis police said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy